Hazmat hauler Heritage Transport acquires Frank's Vacuum Truck Service

Indianapolis-based Heritage Transport has acquired Frank's Vacuum Truck Service, a trucking service provider based in Niagara Falls, N.Y., that specializes in hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation, brokerage and disposal services across the U.S. and Canada. Heritage Transport provides hazardous waste transportation services to hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

