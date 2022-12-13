ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Best Shots Dec. 18

Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots. The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week. Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page. Please include the first and last...
LONGVIEW, TX
Police: Tyler shooting suspect turns self in

The Tyler Police Department said a suspect in a early Monday morning shooting has turned himself in. A warrant was issued for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, 18, of Tyler, after a juvenile was shot multiple times, according to the Tyler Police Department. Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Tyler officers responded to the...
TYLER, TX
1 killed, 1 injured when car strikes tree

A Longview man was killed and another injured in a crash Wednesday in Tyler. Passenger Carlos Tello Parra, 33, was killed and driver Guillermo Zuniga Jr., 23, suffered incapacitating injuries, when the 2015 GMC Sierra they were traveling in left County Road 384 and struck a tree, about four and a half miles north of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Victim's name released in fatal Jacksonville car crash

Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said. Williams...
JACKSONVILLE, TX

