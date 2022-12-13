Read full article on original website
Delores Faye Hardin – Service 12/21/22 At 2 P.M.
Delores Faye Hardin of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 88. A graveside service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 at Layne Cemetery in Park Hills. Arrangements are though Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.
Thomas A. Tarrillion – Celebration Of Life 1/14/23 At 10:30 A.M.
Thomas A. Tarrillion of Perryville died Wednesday, December 14th at the age of 89. A celebration of life will be held Saturday morning, January 14th at 10:30 at the Rivers Hills Eagles in Perryville. Doors open at 10. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral Home.
David L Baublitz — Service TBA
David L Baublitz of Herculaneum passed away on November 30th, he was 88 years old. Memorial services pending at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Donna Jo Mullins – Service – 12/17/22 at 3 p.m.
Donna Jo Mullins of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 3 at the United Methodist Church in Perryville. Burial will be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation for Donna Mullins is Saturday afternoon from 2 until 3...
Vincent Anthony Leible – Service – 12/19/22 at 10 a.m.
Vincent Anthony Leible of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday morning at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Vincent Leible is Sunday evening from 4 until 8...
Gary Lynn – No Service
Gary Lynn of Farmington died Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at the age of 71. Per Gary’s request, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. For details, call 573-756-4541 or go to cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Farmington Chamber Honors Chief Baker
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce honored Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker at it’s meeting on Thursday. Baker is retiring after nearly 40 years with the department. The chamber announced that it would be dedicating a park bench in his honor that would be located near the police department. Baker says he’s humbled by the recognition.
Potosi’s Kalie Thompson Is Heading To Maryville For Track & Field
L-R standing: Steven McCoy (Potosi Athletic Director), Chris Boyd (Asst. Basketball Coach), Aaron Urich (Asst. Track & Field Coach), Amanda Politte (Head Track & Field Coach), Jeff Gibson (Principal) L-R seated: Colten Thompson (Brother), Dawn Thompson (Mother), Kalie Thompson, Dallas Thompson (Father) (Potosi) Senior Kalie Thompson from Potosi High School...
Fredericktown Students Play The Game Of Life
(Fredericktown) Eighth grade students in the Fredericktown School District are now more prepared for the future, after playing the Game of Life this week. The Game of Life was a collaborative effort between the district, the Madison County Chamber and the Fredericktown community as a whole. Beth Simmons is the president of the chamber. She says they were awarded a grant that allowed them to bring the eighth graders in and have them make decisions for themselves about what it takes to prepare for life beyond school, starting with the choice of a career path.
Electrical Connection Has Backed Shop with a Cop in St. Francois County Since the Beginning
(Farmington) A record number of children will be helped this year through the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program. Hundreds of children were met by a law enforcement member from either the sheriff’s department, city police departments or other first responders on Friday morning at Walmart in Farmington.
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
Zander Scott-Marshall Steiner
Haley and Orion of Farmington, MO announce the birth of their son, Zander Scott-Marshall at 3:35 pm, on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 ¾ inches long. Zander was welcomed home by...
Gabe Watkins Signs Letter of Intent with Jefferson College
(HERCULANEUM) Herculaneum Blackcat senior point guard Gabe Watkins will play basketball next season for the Jefferson College Vikings. Watkins made it official at 12 noon today (Friday) in a national letter of intent signing ceremony at Herculaneum High School among family, friends and Blackcat teammates. He is the first local player signed by Jeffco Head Coach C.B. Walker. Jefferson College is reviving its men’s basketball program after it was eliminated in 1987 due to budget restrictions. Walker is confident that Watkins will be an asset to the Vikings.
Madison County Crash
(Madison County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Washington, Missouri, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place Wednesday at 5:30 pm as a car driven by 20 year old Emma A. Henry, of St. Louis, was headed north on Highway 67, 7 miles south of Fredericktown. It ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. Neither Henry or the 17 year old male were wearing a seat belt during the crash. The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Henry was transported to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown.
Shop With A Cop Four Wheeler Given Away On J-98
(Farmington) Dennis Burns is the owner of a new youth four wheeler. The four wheeler was donated to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for it’s Shop With A Cop program by Midwest Sports Center and J-98. The sheriff’s department sold chances for the four wheeler throughout the year, and then joined us on the radio today to choose the winner. Shop With a Cop will take place Friday at the Farmington Walmart. Lora Henson with the sheriff’s department says it should be quite the morning.
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
Lots of visitors to the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show
(Festus) There have been countless visitors to take in the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says the set list has some classic and well-known Christmas songs with a mix of more recent recordings and some comedy. The Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show...
MSHP Investigators Assist In Betty Alexander Missing Case
Sullivan Police welcomed assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators with the case of missing Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 73. Alexander vanished from her home at Center St. Apartments. Daughter Tonya Tolliver noticed she was missing. “We received communications from the MSHP offering to send investigators down to work with...
Northwest Boys Win at Herculaneum 35-34
(HERCULANEUM) Northwest Lion Jay Lentz hit two of three free throws with 2.4 seconds left in the game to give the Lions a 35-34 win at Herculaneum Friday night. Lentz offered up a prayer, and was fouled in the act of shooting beyond the three point line along the sideline in front of the Lions bench. Lentz missed the first free throw but made the next two. Lentz led the Lions in scoring with 9 points. Ethan Hoskins led the Blackcats with 8 points. The Lions held Blackcat Gabe Watkins to six points. Watkins made three free throws in the first quarter and added a three pointer in the third. The Lions ended a five game losing streak and they also put Herky in the loss column for the first time this year, The Cats are now 5-1. Blackcats coach Jason Jarvis says his team was 0-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and it cost them.
