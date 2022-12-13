Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Attorney under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards say they found suspected drugs on him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local defense attorney is under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards seized suspected drugs on him inside the jail late Thursday, according to sources. The sources say the attorney was stopped as he tried to enter the jail to visit an inmate, and guards found...
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Grand jury indicts Newton Falls man accused of abusing boy on video
A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man accused of abusing a boy who was in his care.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
Judge’s son scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for murdering wife
The son of a Cuyahoga County judge is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for the murder of his wife.
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
Man accused of raping Mahoning County deputy enters plea in unrelated case
Rondell Harris, 33, of Cleveland, entered a guilty plea before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas to a charge of disrupting public service.
Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K
"We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby," said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers.
YPD: Elderly woman wrestled with woman who broke into her South Side home
Nicole Corbett, 44, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of aggravated burglary as well as an unrelated charge of theft. She is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.
Court error ends in Ohio woman’s arrest
A court error that showed an active warrant for a suspect ended in an arrest.
YAHOO!
Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby robbed
Dec. 16—The Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 16. Detective Lt. John Begovic of the Willoughby Police Department confirmed the police responded to an alarm just after 9 a.m. at the bank located at 5831 SOM Center Road and confirmed that there was a robbery and the suspect had left with cash in a dark colored SUV.
cleveland19.com
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money still pleading for justice 20 years later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 20 years since a Cleveland community activist, mother, and grandmother was shot to death in her driveway. All these years later Frances Jones’ case is still cold. “No day has gone past where I don’t think about my mother,” said Patricia Taylor,...
Police: Concord Twp. woman let 13-year-old granddaughter smoke pot
A Concord Township grandmother is facing charges after police say she let her granddaughter smoke pot with her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Tuesday at a home on Lindsey Hollow Road. The 13-year old granddaughter told police she took four hits from a glass pipe her grandmother gave her. Police have not […]
Canfield man pleads guilty in prison drug case
A Canfield man pleaded guilty this week to accepting bribes at a local prison in exchange for drugs.
2 killed in double homicide at Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.
2 teens injured in Euclid drive-by shooting: Police
Euclid police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.
Cuyahoga County Jail officer sues county, accuses officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Jail officer sued the county and accused security officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail. Officer Joshua Smith filed the lawsuit late Monday in federal court in Cleveland against the county and sheriff’s department. Smith’ lawsuit, brought by attorneys Peter...
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Comments / 0