A roughly two-mile stretch of the Ocheyedan River ran dry this fall in northwest Iowa. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO