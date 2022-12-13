ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

White Sox re-sign catcher Xavier Fernández to minors deal

The White Sox strengthened their minor-league catching depth this past week. Before the addition of former Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero on Dec. 13, the team agreed to terms on a new minor league deal with free agent Xavier Fernández. According to Fernández’s MiLB.com player page, the contract became official on Dec. 9, and he’s since been assigned back to Triple-A Charlotte.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal

The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals open to trade offers on Michael A. Taylor

The Royals are open to the possibility of dealing center fielder Michael A. Taylor, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. They’ve also made corner infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier available, Rosenthal writes, although Taylor’s the more appealing of that duo. Taylor, who turns 32 shortly before Opening Day, is coming...
KANSAS CITY, MO
batterypower.com

Braves News: Dansby Swanson signs in Chicago, free agent moves, more

Well the most anticipated news of the Braves offseason finally happened on Saturday, as Dansby Swanson signed a 7 year $177 million deal with the Cubs. That is probably not a contract that is going to look good by the end of it in my view. As a result of the Braves offering Dansby the qualifying offer, the Braves will receive a compensatory draft pick after Competitive Balance round B (right before round 3) in the 2023 MLB Draft, which comes with a bonus slot value of around $900,000. If the Braves want to add an external shortstop, they will have to look at the free agent market, in which the best option at the position is 34 year old Elvis Andrus, or make a trade.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws

The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'

When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't

The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Perk believes Warriors are 'finished' as title contenders

For the second straight season, NBA pundits have eliminated the Warriors from NBA Finals contention before the midway point of the campaign. Because that worked out so well last season. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins joined ESPN's "First Take" on Friday morning, where he declared that the Warriors are "finished" as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

