Dodgers eyeing these 4 center fielders for possible trade after Cody Bellinger’s departure
While the Dodgers retained Clayton Kershaw and signed Noah Syndergaard to their pitching staff, they lost outfielder Cody Bellinger as he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs. As Los Angeles looks to replace Bellinger’s production they have been connected to four young outfielders on the trade market. The...
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Dylan Carlson, Jarred Kelenic, Bryan Reynolds & Alex Thomas Among Targets For Center Field
When the offseason began the Los Angeles Dodgers faced needs in their starting rotation and at shortstop. That then grew to include center field when the team non-tendered Cody Bellinger and he immediately became a free agent. The Dodgers had interest in re-signing Bellinger, but he wound up joining the...
White Sox re-sign catcher Xavier Fernández to minors deal
The White Sox strengthened their minor-league catching depth this past week. Before the addition of former Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero on Dec. 13, the team agreed to terms on a new minor league deal with free agent Xavier Fernández. According to Fernández’s MiLB.com player page, the contract became official on Dec. 9, and he’s since been assigned back to Triple-A Charlotte.
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
The Giants signed Carlos Correa on Tuesday, and while the Angels weren't heavily connected to the superstar shortstop, there was at least some level of hope they could land the guy who used to torment them with the division-rival Astros. But Correa's signing in San Francisco could open up a different possibility for the Halos at short.
Royals open to trade offers on Michael A. Taylor
The Royals are open to the possibility of dealing center fielder Michael A. Taylor, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. They’ve also made corner infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier available, Rosenthal writes, although Taylor’s the more appealing of that duo. Taylor, who turns 32 shortly before Opening Day, is coming...
Bengals CB Eli Apple Fires Back at Tom Brady
The Buccaneers quarterback referred to Cincinnati as having a ‘fairly tough defense.’
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap
Moments ago, Josh McDaniels gave his Monday recap of the win over the New England Patriots, and we all of it for you.
Braves News: Dansby Swanson signs in Chicago, free agent moves, more
Well the most anticipated news of the Braves offseason finally happened on Saturday, as Dansby Swanson signed a 7 year $177 million deal with the Cubs. That is probably not a contract that is going to look good by the end of it in my view. As a result of the Braves offering Dansby the qualifying offer, the Braves will receive a compensatory draft pick after Competitive Balance round B (right before round 3) in the 2023 MLB Draft, which comes with a bonus slot value of around $900,000. If the Braves want to add an external shortstop, they will have to look at the free agent market, in which the best option at the position is 34 year old Elvis Andrus, or make a trade.
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'
When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't
The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
Perk believes Warriors are 'finished' as title contenders
For the second straight season, NBA pundits have eliminated the Warriors from NBA Finals contention before the midway point of the campaign. Because that worked out so well last season. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins joined ESPN's "First Take" on Friday morning, where he declared that the Warriors are "finished" as...
