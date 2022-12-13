State Rep. Simmons announces $1 million to remove lead pipes in Evanston

State Senator Mike Simmons (left) speaks alongside U.S. Congressmember Jan Schakowsky and Evanston's 8th Ward Alderperson Devon Reid about the issue of lead water pipes in south Evanston. Alex Hulvalchick/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Mike Simmons, Illinois State Senator for the 7th District, announced $1 million of state capital funds to be allocated to remove and replace public and private lead water pipes in south Evanston.

Simmons spoke alongside Congress member Jan Schakowsky and Evanston 8th Ward Alderperson Devon Reid at a press briefing in the Ridegeville Park.

“This is an important issue for the community here as it is for communities of color all across the state of Illinois,” said Simmons.

The issue hits home for him as several members of his family got their start here and still live in Evanston.

Simmons also had a role in passing HB 4363, a state law that says if lead is found during a property inspection, it must be abated and mitigated.

“Lead service lines are a major source of problems with drinking water, of having lead in drinking water,” Schakowsky said. “Lead can cause lifelong disabilities for children, in particular.”

There are 11,116 locations in Evanston that are serviced through lead pipelines. Across Illinois, there are 70,000 lead service lines making the state one of the worst in the country, according to Schakowsky. She also said more than nine million homes across the country get their water from lead service lines.

Evanston has an interactive map with both private and public water service lines mapped out for a large portion of the city. The city also has a webpage dedicated to information about lead water service lines and what can be done to prevent exposure.

“A million dollars will really help a lot of families be able to have the assurance that every family should have. That when you turn on the faucet, that water should be safe and not a hazard for yourself or your children,” Schakowsky said.

Reid pointed out that the area elementary school, Oakton, has the highest rates of poverty in the city.

The $1 million won’t be enough to replace all the lead lines but will serve as a sizable leap forward, said Simmons.

Replacement is scheduled to begin as soon as possible and according to Simmons, the same amount of funds has helped other municipalities replace lead pipes along several blocks.

South Evanston resident Deirdre Allen, who said she always uses a filter at home, asked if she and other residents should be concerned about their drinking water. Simmons said that he believes everyone should be concerned about the issue.

“While Evanston is a diverse city and we don’t typically think of suburban areas as areas that are experiencing poverty or are communities of color but south Evanston is a community of color,” Reid said. “This is going to be bringing resources to a community that has been underserved for far too long.”

“This is a systemic response to a systemic issue that was decades in the making,” Simmons said.