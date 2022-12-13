The album "Free to Be... You and Me" was released in 1972, featuring children's music which celebrated tolerance and acceptance. 50 years later, what's the album's legacy?. Fifty years ago, an album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special, a book, a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the origin story of "Free To Be... You And Me."

11 HOURS AGO