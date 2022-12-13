ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Encore: The 'Free to Be... You and Me' legacy 50 years later

The album "Free to Be... You and Me" was released in 1972, featuring children's music which celebrated tolerance and acceptance. 50 years later, what's the album's legacy?. Fifty years ago, an album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special, a book, a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the origin story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
NPR

Musician Manuel Göttsching died Dec. 4 at age 70

The musician Manuel Gottsching has died at the age of 70. He's a man who changed the course of electronic dance music in under an hour. (SOUNDBITE OF MANUEL GOTTSCHING'S "E2-E4") SHAPIRO: That improvised recording was called "E2-E4." Electronic music journalist and NPR music contributor Ruth Saxelby is here to...
NPR

Dark academia's deadly allure and the timeless appeal of prep style

Donna Tartt's The Secret History turned 30 this year. Since the book's release, the novel has sold millions of copies and become a classic - the blueprint for a cluster of aesthetic and literary works under the label "dark academia." Host Brittany Luse and culture writer Alice Vincent examine the novel's long shelf life and why it's still relevent to young people today. Then she sits down with author Olivie Blake, who shares how authors are bringing new perspectives to the genre.

