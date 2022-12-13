NEW BREMEN – John J. Bensman, 71, of New Bremen and formerly of Delphos, passed away Tuesday at Otterbein of St. Marys, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 30, 1951, in Defiance to Alfred and Rosemary (Hershey) Bensman, who preceded. him in death. On Oct. 3, 1970, he married Karen L. (Warnecke) Bensman.

