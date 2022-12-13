Read full article on original website
Delphos Herald
John J. Bensman
NEW BREMEN – John J. Bensman, 71, of New Bremen and formerly of Delphos, passed away Tuesday at Otterbein of St. Marys, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 30, 1951, in Defiance to Alfred and Rosemary (Hershey) Bensman, who preceded. him in death. On Oct. 3, 1970, he married Karen L. (Warnecke) Bensman.
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, receiving stolen property, a felony 5; and forgery, a felony 5. Admitted violating her bond and Intervention in Lieu by failure to report to probation and failure to complete assessment and treatment program. Court set new bond at $20,000 cash or commercial surety. Sentencing set Jan. 25.
Delphos Police reports — November 2022
DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department received 308 calls for service in the month of November, bringing the total to 3392 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of November and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
