Kentucky Farmers and Ag Industry Still Cleaning Up a Year After December 10 Tornado
As the sun rose on December 11th, following a massive EF4 tornado, it revealed the extent of the destruction left behind in and around Mayfield, Kentucky. Debris is still scattered in the fence rows. Pieces of metal remain jammed into trees. The damage is carved into the countryside along the tornado’s 220-mile path.
Iowa Farmland Values Up Another 17%
A news release Tuesday from the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach indicated that, “One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is again higher this year than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022 average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013 for the first time.”
