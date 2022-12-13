Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Local Veterinarian sees rise in dog flu
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A local veterinarian is seeing more cases of the flu in dogs than previous years. Doctor Brandy Lawrence with Broadway Animal Hospital in Pittsburg says in the past two weeks they have seen around 30 dogs that have been positive with the flu. Knowing your dog and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Humane Society new addition will help struggling pet owners
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed. It will now house food items for pets. “We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Families pick out Christmas toys from Joplin Area Firefighters
JOPLIN, Mo. — 341 area families, more than 1,000 kids, are benefiting from the generosity of others. They’re part of this year’s annual Christmas party put on by the Joplin Area Firefighters Charitable Foundation through its “Christmas For Kids” program. The party was Friday night at Celebration Church in Joplin.
koamnewsnow.com
Recent change leaves Joplin residents in need of public transit
JOPLIN, Mo. - After Sunshine Lamp Trolley's services were suspended in November, some residents have struggled with getting around town. Watered Gardens Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says residents at Watered Gardens set goals in life, such as recovery or getting a job. However, the suspension of the Trolley system makes it hard to meet these goals. Gamble says he can see a 'snowball' effect happening as people may be losing jobs because they are not able to get to work.
koamnewsnow.com
Watered Gardens presents funds from Empty Bowls 2022
JOPLIN, Mo. - Watered Gardens in Joplin presented the funds gathered from the 10th annual Empty Bowls event. The Empty Bowls event is a chance for patrons to purchase a handcrafted pottery bowl, enjoy a serving of soup, and take the bowl home as a reminder that someone, somewhere is hungry.
koamnewsnow.com
21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Ronald McDonald Charities of the Four States' annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love event is on!. Although the event started in November -- it continues on until the 1st of January. Their goal is to raise $200,000!. They turned the Ronald McDonald House into a light...
koamnewsnow.com
Local elementary students sing carols to businesses
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. -- Some McDonald County Missouri students spread Christmas cheer through their community. Southwest City, Missouri elementary students went to downtown businesses singing Christmas carols. It was part of their last day of school for the semester. Teachers say it gives the students a chance to have some...
koamnewsnow.com
A Kansas elementary school donates to PALS Animal Shelter
PARSONS - Ks. - Bartlett Elementary School in Kansas, donated to a local animal shelter. "I think the spirit of Christmas was with my class because their excitement for giving was just amazing," said Hannah Haraughty, a Bartlett Elementary Teacher. The kids donated toys and food to the shelter. "Intake...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
koamnewsnow.com
Pitt State holds its graduation commencement
PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Pitt State students are moving on to the next phase of their life. The university held its Fall Commencement Ceremony. A total of 316 undergrads and 242 grad students were be honored.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to the next, all throughout the neighborhood.
koamnewsnow.com
Pictures with the Grinch at Gringos, benefits Moving Mountains
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pictures with the Grinch at Gringos, 317 West 26th, is Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. This is the annual tradition held at Joplin’s Gringos, outside, in front of the restaurant as they raise money for Moving Mountains. There is no set price for...
columbusnews-report.com
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
fourstateshomepage.com
County court operations to close in Joplin until 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.
fortscott.biz
What’s Happening in Fort Scott
Above image by Kenny Felt Photography, prints may be purchased here. 12/7-15 ~ Annual Christmas Lights Contest, get in the spirit before December 15th for your chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Niece Products. 12/9-23 ~ Christmas Light Trolley Tours, booking now! Tours each night at 5:45pm, 7pm,...
koamnewsnow.com
I-44 EB construction zone; Replacing guardrail destroyed in early morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8 p.m. Friday evening traffic began backing up along I-44 east near 21 mile marker. At one point backed up to 15 mile marker. Construction work is being done to replace a guardrail that was destroyed in a crash early Friday morning about 12:15 a.m. where a tractor trailer overturned striking a guardrail and the median cable barrier. The tractor trailer was hauling a load of persimmons.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: SUV crashes into side of building, full list of Christmas displays in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, reports of medical emergency resulting in a crash into a building in the 2900 block of East 4th alerted Joplin E-911. The driver of the southbound SUV experienced a medical emergency. The passenger was able to steer the vehicle...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage announces newest Parks & Rec. Director
CARTHAGE, Mo. - The City of Carthage today announced that Abi Almandinger will be the new Parks and Recreation Director of Carthage. Ms. Almandinger is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish Education. She is a recipient of the ATHENA award...
