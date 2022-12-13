Read full article on original website
90 Plus: Ruby Halbert, 104 years old
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – In the aftermath of the storm, there are stories that prove New Iberians can withstand the toughest of times. Ruby Halbert of New Iberia is 104 years old and was born and raised in Jeanerette, Louisiana. As one of 13 children, She has a...
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check
You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
New discount store opening on Pinhook Road, ‘Treasure hunt to find sweet deals’
A new bin-style discount store is set to open this week on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
Former Louisiana USPS employee pleads guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process for delivery as a former postal employee.
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppers
If you love "treasure hunting" for great deals on everything from electronics to cleaning supplies, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount store is opening this week in Louisiana that will allow you to do just that.
Lawmakers will have hundreds of millions of extra dollars to spend in the next budget
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana lawmakers will have hundreds of millions of extra dollars to spend in the next budget as tax revenue comes in strong for another year. The state’s top economists told the Revenue Estimating Conference that Fiscal Year 23, the current year, is coming out with $925 million in excess.
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
Iberia Tornado: If you need help or want to offer help, here's what you need
We've got links to donate if you'd like to help, but also a link to get help if you need it following the tornado that damaged Iberia Parish on Wednesday.
Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles
Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. “The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
This Is The Coldest City In Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Louisiana.
Lottery's Baton Rouge and Lafayette Offices Closed Due To Inclement Weather
The Louisiana Lottery's regional offices in Baton Rouge and Lafayette will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to inclement weather. For a list of all prize payment options available, winners should visit. . Both offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
Opelousas – $15,000 in Free Scholarships for High School Students
All high school graduates and seniors graduating in 2023 wishing to attend a higher education institution are eligible.
21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours
Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals. Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who...
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
