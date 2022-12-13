ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KLFY.com

90 Plus: Ruby Halbert, 104 years old

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – In the aftermath of the storm, there are stories that prove New Iberians can withstand the toughest of times. Ruby Halbert of New Iberia is 104 years old and was born and raised in Jeanerette, Louisiana. As one of 13 children, She has a...
NEW IBERIA, LA
WJTV 12

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana's Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. "This is a day […]
BOSSIER CITY, LA
NASDAQ

15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check

You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened

Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. "You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19," Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles

Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. "The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours

Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals. Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who...
Louisiana State

