Read full article on original website
Related
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Jamie Dimon warns inflation could drag US into recession next year: 'It could be a hurricane'
Jamie Dimon, the veteran CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said that inflation could drag the U.S. economy into a recession next year as Americans pull back on spending.
Jamie Dimon sees the Fed hiking rates to the highest in 15 years, but warns that may still not be enough to tame inflation
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that inflation is eroding everything even as consumer spending remains robust. He added that the Fed will have to raise rates to 5% and holding them there for three to six months, but that may not be sufficient. Geopolitical risks, too, threaten the US economy...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Trump news – live: Bannon and Flynn condemn NFT trading card announcement as approval ratings sink
Former president Donald Trump’s “major announcement” of a line of digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters, was met with widespread ridicule, including from his allies and supporters, as well as President Joe Biden.A post on his Truth Social account on 15 December announced “limited edition cards” featuring “amazing ART” from his “life and career” in the form of NFTs.His announcement followed recent polling showing his favourability dropping to its lowest level since 2015, while a separate poll from the Wall Street Journal found that Florida governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing the one-term president...
Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
Can Inflation Be Contained And Are Higher Interest Rates Here To Stay?
It has become clear that inflation is not as transitory as the Federal Reserve originally believed.
Stocks fall sharply as Fed's aggressive stance on future hikes rattles investors
Shaken by the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance this week on rates hikes to come, U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday, pointing major markets toward another weekly loss. The S&P skidded 41 points, or 1.1%, to 3,855 in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 352 points, or 1.2%, to 33,851, while the Nasdaq fell 0.6% after a brief rally.
Cathie Wood says the Fed is making a ‘serious mistake’ by ignoring this critical recession indicator
CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood, on the second day of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have pushed the U.S. economy to the brink of recession and there’s one key indicator that proves it—the only problem is that Fed officials are ignoring the data.
CNBC
Bond yields fall as Wall Street worries about higher Fed rates
Treasury yields pulled back Wednesday as investors pondered the outlook for the U.S. economy and weighed more economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equalling 0.01%. Treasurys. Recent economic data has painted a mixed picture...
The Federal Reserve’s Artificial Recession
If we end up in a recession, will the benefits be worth the cost? That is perhaps the grandest, gravest question facing the American economy as it barrels toward what feels like an almost inevitable downturn. More companies are announcing layoffs. Hiring is slowing. Home prices are falling. Forecasters put the odds of a full-on contraction in the next year at 60 to 96 percent, with one statistical model spitting out a probability of 100 percent.
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
Chicago Fed names ex-Obama adviser Goolsbee as next leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Austan Goolsbee, who was a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama, has been chosen as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the regional Fed bank announced Thursday. Goolsbee, 53, an economics professor at the University of Chicago who is a frequent commentator in opinion columns and television appearances, will succeed Charles Evans on Jan. 9. Evans is retiring after 15 years as head of the Chicago Fed after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65. As head of a regional Fed bank, Goolsbee will have a vote on the central bank’s interest rate decisions in 2023. Each year, four of the regional bank presidents rotate into voting positions on the Fed’s rate-setting committee. Goolsbee was chair of the Obama White House’s Council of Economic Advisers from 2010 to 2011 after having served as a member of the council since 2009. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Detroit News
Wall Street slips as inflation remains hotter than expected
New York — Stocks are slipping on Wall Street after a report showed inflation is still hotter than expected, even though it is slowing. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower and on pace for its sixth loss in the last seven days. The trigger was data showing prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October but still worse than economists expected. High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve’s economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market’s painful tumble this year.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack discusses rising food prices
As food prices continue to rise, farmers are struggling to stay afloat. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack joins CBS News' "Prime Time" to discuss the issue.
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased.
Jeff Gundlach says the Fed is digging a hole with its rate hikes only to fill it back in: 'Makes you wonder why they bother'
Import and export prices show that the central bank's tightening campaign has already brought down inflation, the billionaire investor said.
Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
This has been a year of watershed moments in real estate, and not the good kind. The Housing Market Index, a closely watched industry metric that gauges the outlook for home sales, declined to 33 in November on a hundred-point scale, its lowest level in a decade, save for the first dystopian month of the pandemic. Anything…
Analysis-U.S. financial conditions have eased. So far the Fed is okay with it
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Over the past six weeks or so, U.S. mortgage rates have fallen, stock prices are up, and yields on corporate debt have dropped, all signs that financial conditions are easing even as the Federal Reserve continues to wage war on 40-year-high inflation.
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1