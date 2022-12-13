MIAMI - Miami police are attempting to get an armed man barricaded inside of a home to surrender. According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man did make threats against the officers.SWAT officers have been negotiating with the man throughout the night and early morning to safely get him out of the home.Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

