5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Purse snatcher caught on camera targeting car outside Pembroke Pines day care
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care in Pembroke Pines. It’s something most of us have done at one time or another:...
WSVN-TV
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits tree
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables
MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
NBC Miami
Multiple Fish Die After Man Pours Bleach Into Aventura Mall Koi Pond: Police
A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he was caught on camera pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at Aventura Mall, killing multiple fish. Canin Lathaniel Sanders, 30, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of animal cruelty and one count each of...
cw34.com
Hit-and-run suspect left driver's license at crash scene: Sheriff
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The description of the hit-and-run driver included a bit about yellow hair and pink dinosaur shorts. But the wallet left behind at the crash scene is all that police needed to arrest their suspect. The crash happened Dec. 12 at the corner of Westgate Avenue...
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by...
‘I thought I was going to be killed’: Florida elderly woman allegedly robbed, kidnapped by couple in lottery scam
An elderly woman in Florida was robbed and kidnapped by a couple in a lottery scam, police said.
fox13news.com
South Florida teen found safe following Missing Child Alert
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide Missing Child Alert on Friday has been safely located. No additional details have been reported.
Miami SWAT in standoff with armed man barricaded in a home
MIAMI - Miami police are attempting to get an armed man barricaded inside of a home to surrender. According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man did make threats against the officers.SWAT officers have been negotiating with the man throughout the night and early morning to safely get him out of the home.Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT
MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard
MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
cw34.com
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
WSVN-TV
Victim trying to help catch repeat porch pirate as theft reports pile up in Broward
(WSVN) - A porch pirate is hitting up homes in several Broward communities, and one man is doing a little detective work to get this crook caught. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates. A Ring camera in Sunrise catches a thief swiping a pricey piece of equipment from Kyle Branston’s driveway....
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after several fights; 1 person arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside about outside the campus, capture individuals, who appear to be students, fighting. Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived to Miami Central High...
Two Florida Resort Housekeepers Get Into A Brawl, Cutting Each Other With Knives
Two resort housekeepers in Florida were arrested Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other with knives during an argument, according to authorities. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Rock Reef Resort in Key Largo at approximately 9:48 a.m. regarding a fight. There were
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
foxsports640.com
Armed suspect tried to get onto elementary school campus in Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FL– An elementary school in Miami-Dade County was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday after an armed man tried to get onto the campus. The suspect was found…
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
