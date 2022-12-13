Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal
Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
Sioux City mobile home off of Gordon Drive destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
SIOUX CITY — An investigation is continuing into a structure fire occurring at Regency of Sioux City, 4101 Gordon Drive, on Friday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at Lot 182. Upon arrival, firefighters say smoke and flames were visible from the residential trailer that was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Mr. Goodfellow: Knoepfler Chevrolet
ABOUT THE DONOR: Knoepfler Chevrolet is a family-owned business that has been a part of Siouxland since 1922. Located in the heart of Downtown Sioux City, this one-stop-shop finances, services, repairs, details, and sells new and preowned vehicles. Knoepfler Chevrolet is also the largest GM Parts supplier in the area.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 78-63
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will take its 78-63 victory over Sioux City S.C. West on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over Sioux City S.C. West after the first...
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Weekender Calendar
Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
The Arena Invitational calls off first day of games due to weather; action resumes Friday
SIOUX CITY -- The first day of games at the Arena Invitational were called off Thursday due to inclement weather. Two high school boys game, West Lyon vs. Remsen Saint Mary's and Boys Town of Omaha vs. Vermillion, had been scheduled Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center. The invitational,...
Sioux City spends $2.1M on new fire engines
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Fire Rescue unveiled four new 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines Friday at Station 1. The engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontline service for 20 years. The engines replace four older engines — 1, 3, 5 and 6, which...
Union County sees case of chronic wasting disease in deer
PIERRE, S.D. — The presence of chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a Union County. The disease was found in a hunter-harvested adult male white-tailed deer in southern Union County along the Missouri River. South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 20 counties, and this is the third...
Woodbury County continuing to see "low" COVID transmission
SIOUX CITY — COVID-19 community transmission continues to remain "low" in Woodbury County, according to the CDC. Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 131 positive tests in the county, which is down from 172 positive tests reported on Dec. 6. COVID-19 is circulating...
Former Northwest Iowa Community College dean, Steve Waldstein, combats genetic disease in early retirement
SHELDON, Iowa — Steve Waldstein's unexpected falls in the hallways always provided a good laugh. But deep down, as he chuckled along with his Northwest Iowa Community College colleagues, Waldstein wondered why he couldn't get back up after falling for apparently no reason. "I was thinking what in the...
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
Acclaimed Native American group Brule to perform at Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's Christmas show
When the Native American Music Association handed out its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Paul LaRoche on Nov. 21, it was a long time in coming. Nearly three years, to be precise. "I was notified about the award in Dec. 2019 and was slated to receive the honor in 2020...
Church News
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Advent and Christmas with special worship services. Advent worship services are held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 18, the Kindercottage Preschool Christmas Program will be held at 1 p.m., and the Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
Carroll Kuemper Catholic thwarts Kingsley-Pierson's quest 55-45
Carroll Kuemper Catholic dumped Kingsley-Pierson 55-45 on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball. Recently on December 9, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Holstein Ridge View in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and...
Akron-Westfield spoils Marcus MMCRU's hopes in extra session 56-52
It took overtime, but Akron-Westfield nipped Marcus MMCRU to earn a 56-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16. Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking an 18-13 advantage over Akron-Westfield at the end of the first quarter. The Royals proved they would be a force to...
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (49) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Police arrest wife of man accused of killing 4 in Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested the wife of a man charged with killing four people last August in a small northeast Nebraska town. The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators charged Carrie Jones with first-degree homicide in connection with the Aug. 4 deaths in Laurel, Nebraska. The arrest came more than four months after police arrested Jason Jones on murder charges.
Sioux City Fire Rescue shows off its four new fire engines
Sioux City Fire Rescue holds a press conference Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Station #1 in downtown Sioux City. The department was showing off its four 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines that it took delivery of last week. The four engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontline service for 15 years.
