Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 4-10
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 4-10. Applebees #1099, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A. Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A. Burger King #712, 256 Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A. Carolina Gourmet, 128 Overhill Drive, Ste 101, Mooresville, 99/A. Circle K #2720784, 709 N....
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $323,940
Awesome Hayden plan in Highland Place. Open plan with Study and full bath on main floor. Large flex room to use for Living Room, Formal Dining Room, music room or office. All that plus large kitchen island with room for bar stools Walk in pantry and large area for dining. Cane Sugar cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Central location stairs has a charming overlook. Upstairs laundry room, primary bedroom with large 5' shower and 2 closets. Open loft surrounded by 3 additional bedrooms and hall bath with double sinks and separate tub/shower and toilet area. Great plan in a beautiful new community. One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
Be a Santa to a Senior needs help reaching goal
Santa needs your help to make sure seniors in the area receive gifts this holiday season. Home Instead is asking for help with its Be A Santa to a Senior program as it looks to hit its 1,000-person goal before Dec. 20. “Our urgency to fill all the Christmas wishes...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Iredell-Statesville teacher invited to attend celebration ranking
National Board Certified Teacher and Appalachian alumni Jennifer DiFiore, Iredell-Statesville Schools ESL lead teacher, was invited to attend the celebration ranking Appalachian State University as the No. 1 university for National Board For Professional Teaching Standards certified teachers for the sixth consecutive year. They celebrated App State’s recognition as the country’s educational leader in national board-certified teachers. App State not only prepares future educators to serve the communities where they live and work, but also continues to mentor and guide alumni with professional development opportunities, especially in their early careers. From left are North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx and Jennifer DiFiore.
WATCH NOW: Salvation Army Angel Tree hands out toys, clothing Friday
For more photos from the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution please see page A3 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. Days, even weeks, of unseen labor goes into the Salvation Army’s work behind its Angel Tree program, but it ends up being all worth it when the clothes and toys are handed out to families.
Iredell County young farmer wins statewide Discussion Meet title
Iredell County Farm Bureau member Austin Rash took first-place honors last week in North Carolina Farm Bureau’s (NCFB) statewide Discussion Meet. The competition and award ceremony took place during NCFB’s 87th annual convention, Dec. 4-6 at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.
Mooresville parents face charges in suspected drug overdose of baby
The parents of a 1-year-old are facing charges after the child apparently became unresponsive due to a drug overdose, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release. Casey Aaron Jordan, 31, of Mooresville, was arrested in November on charges of felony child abuse involving serious injury and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and he posted a $25,000 bond. On Thursday, Jordan was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II, felony possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $30,000.
Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.
Rotary Club of Greater Statesville adds new members
The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently installed new members. The club meets on Thursdays at Twisted Oak and welcomes anyone to visit and inquire about membership. From left are new member Brian Summers, with Kyle Houston, sponsor, new member Michele Knapp, with sponsor Paul Cook. Also sponsoring Knapp is Doug Hendrix, who is not pictured.
