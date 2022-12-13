Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man to be sentenced in murders of 8 from another Ohio family
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family faces the possibility of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced Monday. The main question is whether 31-year-old George Wagner IV will get any chance of parole, and if so, how soon. A Pike County judge may hear statements from relatives of the victims before deciding that.
Citrus County Chronicle
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City.
Citrus County Chronicle
Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won't seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country. Ross Wilburn...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ten big issues in insurance overhaul
TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers this week held a special session and passed a 105-page bill aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bill (SB 2-A) deals with numerous issues, including lawsuits, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. and critical reinsurance coverage. Here are 10 key issues that lawmakers addressed:
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Prime time finally likes the New York Giants, and now they're a huge step closer to making the playoffs. Kayvon Thibodeaux thrived on the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and New York held on to beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday after a goal line stand that ended with a questionable non-call.
Comments / 0