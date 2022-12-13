Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Mapleton's Schoch joins Shelby's Finnegan on All-Area boys CC team
SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships. The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.
ashlandsource.com
Loudonville's Shultz joins Shelby's Gonzales on All-Area girls CC squad
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown produces precision performance against Mt. Gilead
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fredericktown's 59-27 throttling of Mt. Gilead in Ohio boys basketball on December 16. Last season, Fredericktown and Mt Gilead faced off on January 7, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Worthington Christian pounds Centerburg
Worthington Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Centerburg during a 68-48 beating on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Centerburg and Worthington Christian faced off on December 2, 2021 at Worthington Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Christ Community Evangelical Free Church hires new associate pastor
ASHLAND -- Christ Community Evangelical Free Church in Ashland has hired a new associate pastor. Chris Strong grew up in Wooster. After high school he went to Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Georgia, where he graduated with a bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry. He spent the last three years serving in Ravenna, Ohio, as a full-time Youth and Children’s Ministry Pastor.
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale 1st in state Novice Parliamentary Procedure event
JEROMESVILLE -- The Hillsdale FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team did more than compete in the State FFA Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at the Delaware Area Career Center on Dec. 10. The Novice team placed 1st in the preliminary round and 3rd in the finals.
ashlandsource.com
Razor thin: Danville earns tough verdict over Fredericktown
With little to no wiggle room, Danville nosed past Fredericktown 66-58 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 14. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown squared off with January 5, 2022 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Police Division receives $24k state wellness grant
ASHLAND — No one calls the police when they are having a good day. If they do, Captain Craig Kiley of the Ashland Police Division has not seen it.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Christmas Village draws families to yuletide-themed Corner Park
ASHLAND — Old Saint Nick graced Ashland’s yuletide-themed Corner Park on Friday night, the first evening of this year’s four-night event. Santa is, however, only one of the features of the Ashland Christmas Village.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown considering installing EV charging stations downtown
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Village of Fredericktown is considering installing two electrical vehicle charging stations in its downtown district, as part of a renewed effort to increase commerce and quality of life in the heart of the village. Village Council gave a first reading to the proposal at its Dec. 5...
Comments / 0