We'd forgive anyone who finds the preternatural enthusiasm of spin instructors a little alienating. Who, after all, is that happy before 6am? And midway through the hill climbs, no less. But, according to the latest science, there might be good reason for their gusto - and you can harness it for yourself, too. In a study by Iowa State University, 30 volunteers who were experiencing symptoms of depression were assigned to either a half-hour indoor cycling session or asked to sit and rest for the allotted time. All participants were quizzed on their mental state before, during and after the task to gain insights into their mood, their capacity for pleasure and enjoyment, and their cognitive function (ie their ability to think clearly and process lots of information at once).

1 DAY AGO