'The Voice' Viewers Split Over Winner as Twitter Erupts With Bias Claims
The winner of season 22 has been revealed, but not all fans of the NBC show are happy, with one tweeting, "This is absolutely embarrassing for America."
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
‘The Voice’ Contestant Bryce Leatherwood Earns Praise From Justin Moore With Performance Of “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”
This song always hits me hard. If you’ve lost someone close to you, Justin Moore‘s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” is pretty much guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye as you think about what you would do if you were just able to visit your loved ones who have passed away.
Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place
At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Blake Shelton Invites ‘The Voice’ Alumni to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in Surprise Video at His Bar
Blake Shelton had the honor of inviting his Season 19 The Voice group Worth the Wait to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. The country music trio, which includes sisters Jacy Matthews and Mia Makana and their mother Tara Matthews played a pop-up concert at Shelton’s Ole Red bar location in Gatlinburg, TN, on Sunday, December 11. And mid-set, they got a remote visit from their former judge.
'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father
As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Standout Rendition of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' in Finale
It's finale week on The Voice, and the stakes are high. The final five performers took to the stage Monday night to try to earn their place as the season 22 winner, and Morgan Myles of Team Camila took on Little Big Town's classic hit "Girl Crush" for one of her final performances.
CMT
Blake Shelton Surprises Family Trio Worth The Wait With Grand Ole Opry Invitation
Mother-daughter trio Worth The Wait has received a surprise of a lifetime. The country-pop ensemble comprised of sisters Mia Makana, Jacy Leilani Matthews, and their mother Tara Matthews rose to stardom on Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Their harmonies scored them a spot on Blake Shelton’s team and into the top 17.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed
The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
Scotty McCreery Caps Off a Banner Year with His New Baby Boy: 'Instant, Unconditional Love'
The country star and wife Gabi share a peek inside their 7-week-old son Avery's nursery as the singer settles into first-time fatherhood With the year winding down, Scotty McCreery is reflecting on the many blessings of the past 12 months — and looking forward to what's to come in 2023. After finding out he'd be a father, the country star and wife Gabi made their happy news public in June, a week after their fourth wedding anniversary. July brought word that his single "Damn Strait" had hit No....
‘The Voice': Kane Brown Joins Blake Shelton for ‘Different Man’ Performance During Live Finale [Watch]
Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.
'The Voice' Coaches Sing Nat King Cole's Christmas Classic Like You've Never Heard It Before
With Christmas just around the corner, The Voice coaches got in the holiday spirit on Monday night’s final performance episode of season 22. Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani took the stage for a new arrangement of the classic holiday song "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," which was made famous by Nat King Cole, but actually written by Mel Torme, who also performed it.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & Their Daughters Dress Up For ‘The Godfather’-Themed Dinner Party: Photos
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill transformed into a ruthless family of mobsters with their three stunning daughters this week for a fun The Godfather–themed dinner party. The 55-year-old country crooner shared a slideshow of photos (seen below) from the event on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and looked super into the shindig, donning a three-piece tux, fedora, and all. “’The Godfather’ dinner theme night last night,” he captioned the post, which was set to mysterious music. “Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!”
EW.com
It's 'vets against newbies' in first promo for The Voice season 23: See new, returning, and exiting coaches
Season 23 of The Voice introduces two new faces, welcomes back a familiar one, and says goodbye to yet another. EW can exclusively reveal the first promo of the new season which will feature Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as the newest coaches sitting in the swivel chairs as Kelly Clarkson returns, and Blake Shelton takes his final spin. Shelton has been a mainstay since the show's inception, he has eight wins under his belt and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.
CMT
CMT Unwraps “CMT Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition" with an All-Star Cast
Christmas at CMT looks a little different than carols around a piano. How about carols around a campfire instead?. CMT has an all-star Christmas special set around the campfire this year with “CMT Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition.” The show, which will premiere Wednesday, December 21 at 10/9c on CMT, includes Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker, Jon Pardi, Lily Rose, Restless Road, Old Crow Medicine Show and Brandy Clark singing Christmas songs.
John Legend Has a High Net Worth Despite Plans to Leave 'The Voice'
After Season 22 of The Voice concluded, it left many fans congratulating Bryce Leatherwood for his victory. It also left plenty of others asking about John Legend's net worth. Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, has served as a coach on The Voice since the show premiered in 2011, though he announced in October 2022 that he would be retiring from it after Season 23.
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson on splitting holidays with kids after divorce: ‘All of a sudden you’re alone’
Kelly Clarkson's new normal of spending some holidays without her kids took adjusting, but she found a silver lining: me time. The Grammy award-winning singer sat down with singer-songwriter Jewel on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Dec. 13 and discussed co-parenting with their ex-husbands during the holidays. Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized earlier this year and they share two kids, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6. Jewel was divorced from Ty Murray in 2014 and they share son Kase Townes, 11.
