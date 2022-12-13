Season 23 of The Voice introduces two new faces, welcomes back a familiar one, and says goodbye to yet another. EW can exclusively reveal the first promo of the new season which will feature Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as the newest coaches sitting in the swivel chairs as Kelly Clarkson returns, and Blake Shelton takes his final spin. Shelton has been a mainstay since the show's inception, he has eight wins under his belt and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.

3 DAYS AGO