Millcreek Township, PA

Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested: Controlled substance, weapons charges

Two Sterling residents are behind bars on unlawful possession of a controlled substance and weapons charges. On December 15, Sterling police officers arrested Percy Weekly, age 26, on two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and a valid Bureau of Alcohol, […]
STERLING, IL
wglc.net

Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized in southern LaSalle County

RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
erienewsnow.com

PSP Searching for Female Runaway

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
MCKEAN, PA
wlsam.com

Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud

Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI, police seek suspects who robbed armored truck outside Oak Park bank

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI and Oak Park police are looking for the people responsible for robbing an armored truck.It happened Monday morning just before 9 a.m. outside a Chase Bank near Madison and Clinton Avenue.Chopper 2 flew over the scene earlier on Monday.The FBI said at least three men held up the armored truck at gunpoint and demanded the cash.One person inside the truck was injured, but is expected to be OK.So far, no arrests have been made.
OAK PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
OAK PARK, IL
erienewsnow.com

GoFundMe Established for Millcreek Teen Hit by Car

A GoFundMe has been established for the high school student who was hit by a car and critically injured in Millcreek Township Monday morning. The online fundraiser was set up by the victim's cousin, according to the GoFundMe page. You can find it here. She is currently at Pittsburgh Children's...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Look to Identify Suspect in Millcreek Mall Retail Theft Case

Millcreek Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened at the Millcreek Mall on Dec. 4. Surveillance video shows the male suspect taking a shopping cart full of merchandise and leaving the store without attempting to purchase the items, according to police.

