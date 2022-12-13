Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from hardware stores in Champion and surrounding communities.
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
Two arrested: Controlled substance, weapons charges
Two Sterling residents are behind bars on unlawful possession of a controlled substance and weapons charges. On December 15, Sterling police officers arrested Percy Weekly, age 26, on two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and a valid Bureau of Alcohol, […]
2 men held without bail in DuPage County for allegedly robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago and 18-year-old Jarquez Jones of Maywood are accused of robbing a woman’s purse at gunpoint Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago.
wglc.net
Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized in southern LaSalle County
RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
erienewsnow.com
PSP Searching for Female Runaway
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
fox32chicago.com
Woman wanted for stealing wallets, making fraudulent purchases in NW Indiana: police
HIGHLAND, Ind. - Police are searching for a northwest Indiana woman who has been stealing wallets from shoppers and making fraudulent purchases with their credit cards. Erica Roadlander is connected to multiple robberies at retail stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, according to Highland police. Police said Roadlander...
Parolee ‘brutally, coldly’ shot 4 people at Portage Park bar: prosecutors
Samuel Parsons-Salas “brutally, coldly” shot four people at a birthday party at a Portage Park bar last weekend, standing over some of them as they lay wounded and shooting them in the head, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.
wlsam.com
Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud
Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
FBI, police seek suspects who robbed armored truck outside Oak Park bank
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI and Oak Park police are looking for the people responsible for robbing an armored truck.It happened Monday morning just before 9 a.m. outside a Chase Bank near Madison and Clinton Avenue.Chopper 2 flew over the scene earlier on Monday.The FBI said at least three men held up the armored truck at gunpoint and demanded the cash.One person inside the truck was injured, but is expected to be OK.So far, no arrests have been made.
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Crete woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 1, injured 2: Illinois State Police
Police said the 58-year-old woman hit a vehicle that had hit a deer last month.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop faces dismissal for allegedly beating, wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
WGNtv.com
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
erienewsnow.com
GoFundMe Established for Millcreek Teen Hit by Car
A GoFundMe has been established for the high school student who was hit by a car and critically injured in Millcreek Township Monday morning. The online fundraiser was set up by the victim's cousin, according to the GoFundMe page. You can find it here. She is currently at Pittsburgh Children's...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
erienewsnow.com
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Millcreek Mall Retail Theft Case
Millcreek Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened at the Millcreek Mall on Dec. 4. Surveillance video shows the male suspect taking a shopping cart full of merchandise and leaving the store without attempting to purchase the items, according to police.
CPD warns of person who approached 2 female victims, grabbed 1 in Loop attack
Chicago police said the first victim was able to dodge the male suspect, but the next was chased into the street and grabbed.
Comments / 0