Read full article on original website
Related
Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement
Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.
wdiy.org
New Bill Would Declare the Existence of ‘Central Jersey’ for Tourism Purposes
A bill before the New Jersey Legislature aims to help parts of the state that are struggling with tourism post-pandemic. WHYY's Kenneth Burns reports that the bill also hopes to settle a long, ongoing debate. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/6/22)
NJ Spotlight News: December 16, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Insights will be recorded by state task force on racial and health disparities. NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing...
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
N.J. lawmakers move to redact addresses for elected officials from the public record
Each year, local and state government officials in New Jersey must disclose public financial statements with the address or addresses of each property they own. However, the state legislature is one step closer to removing such a requirement after the General Assembly approved a bill on Thursday that would only require officials to disclose the town and county where they own property.
New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
Federal push against hair discrimination obstructed by Sen. Rand Paul
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Op-Ed: The next big step in fighting NJ’s ‘forever chemical’ problem
The Legislature is moving ahead on several fronts to overcome the state’s extensive heritage of PFAS pollution. The New Jersey Legislature is poised to be a national leader in addressing the toxic legacy of so-called forever chemicals that threaten the health and safety of families across our state. It’s time for our lawmakers to take action.
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
newjerseymonitor.com
Assembly GOP criticizes Governor Murphy on spending
Assembly Republicans criticized the governor’s spending policies and said they hope to adjust the state’s tax codes next year during an end-of-year press conference Thursday. “Affordability is worse in New Jersey than ever. That’s because policies haven’t changed, and in fact, under Governor Murphy, those policies continue to...
njurbannews.com
Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid
Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
njurbannews.com
Murphy Administration announces more than $8 million to build a diverse, inclusive green jobs sector
Gov. Phil Murphy’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy (OCAGE), in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), announced the release of a Notice of Funds Availability (NOFA) to support innovative pilot programs focused on building a diverse, inclusive green workforce. Through the Building our Resilient, Inclusive, and Diverse Green Economy (NJ BRIDGE) initiative, a total of $5 million is available to fund scalable projects to support residents entering the green workforce or climbing the green career ladder, with a focus on engagement in overburdened communities.
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims
TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility. Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
New Jersey bill would shield officials addresses from disclosure
(The Center Square) – The names and addresses of New Jersey’s elected officials would be exempt from public disclosure under proposals being considered by the state legislature, which open government groups say would erode transparency. One proposal, which was approved Monday by the Assembly's State and Local Government...
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0