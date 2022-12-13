Read full article on original website
Kilgore off-duty officer no-billed after fatal shooting at Longview ER
KILGORE – The Kilgore Police department says a Kilgore off-duty police officer was no-billed after a fatal shooting at a Longview emergency room. According to our news partner KETK, authorities said a 61-year-old man died Nov. 27 after he allegedly pulled a gun on Sgt. Joshua Vercher and threatened him Vercher had a security job at Hospitality ER, and the altercation broke out in the parking lot around 9 p.m. “As the struggle intensified the officer pulled his weapon and fired in an attempt to stop the aggression, striking the suspect,” officials said in a prepared statement. “Immediately following the shooting the officer summoned ER staff who attempted life-saving measures.”
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd’s Todd Hancock named Longview Distinguished Citizen
LONGVIEW – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock has been named Longview’s 2022 Distinguished Citizen by the East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts. The honor was presented in a ceremony at Pinecrest Country Club. According to a news release, it came in recognition of Hancock’s leadership, community service, and charitable conviction. The Scouts praised what they termed Hancock’s leadership and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scouts also pointed to Hancock’s support of their organization and others, such as Greater Longview United Way, Longview 20/20, and the Chamber of Commerce. Hancock said CHRISTUS and the Scouts share many of the same values.
Tyler PD purchasing new digital forensic scanner to document crime, crash scenes
TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is set to purchase a three-dimensional laser scanning system to document, reconstruct, and analyze crime scenes and vehicle crash sites. The City Council agreed on Wednesday to accept a $54,583.49 donation from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office to be used toward the purchase of a Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner from Collision and Crime Forensic Solutions. According to a news release, investigators currently use hand measurements, a total station device to measure distances and angles and call on the Texas Rangers for assistance. The Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner captures data and documents crime scenes and vehicle crash sites more efficiently and with better accuracy, according to the release. Learn more at this link.
Smith County shooting under investigation
SMITH COUNTY — One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, the shooting happened on CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in an ambulance to a local hospital. Officials said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening. Deputies were on their way to the hospital around 6 p.m. to investigate the incident. The sheriff’s office said they are trying to identify who shot the man.
City Council approves contracts for sewer line rehabilitation, capacity upgrades
TYLER — The Tyler City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to execute three contracts for sanitary sewer system rehabilitation projects. A contract was approved for the rehabilitation and repair of 242 sanitary sewer manholes and 171 sanitary sewer cleanouts. Additionally, the Council approved a contract to repair four creek crossings and seven sanitary sewer line point repairs with new sewer lines, manholes, and appurtenances. Finally, the City Council approved a contract for the design of two sewer line projects to increase capacity in 5.3 miles of sewer line in the collection system. It’s all being done under a 2017 consent decree with the EPA to address what’s termed the city’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. Click here for more information.
Judge Skeen retires after 40 years of service
TYLER — After more than four decades of service to the people of Smith County, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. According to our news partner KETK, for his retirement party on Thursday, Skeen was surrounded by the people he’s been around since 1971. That’s when he first started to work for the county as an assistant district attorney. In 1982, Skeen was elected to be the Smith County District Attorney. During his time on the bench the judge became an ally to local law enforcement, who he worked with side by side for many years, including his friend Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Skeen also served as Tyler’s first full-time city attorney and as a judge for municipal court. During the Commissioners Court meeting this week, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin called Skeen a legend and thanked him for his decades of service.
Jacksonville man gets three years in Tyler daiquiri shop shooting
TYLER – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 shooting at a Tyler daiquiri shop. According to our news partner KETK, Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler police in July 2021 after a warrant for his arrest was issued. The shooting left one woman dead and two others injured. Police in 2021 said a fight in the parking lot started the shooting and that more than 50 shots were fired in total. Jaderick Willis, 23, of Jacksonville, was injured in the shooting and originally listed as a victim by police. He has since been charged with murder and was booked into Smith County Jail on July 2, 2021.
Teachers to earn over $5.1 million in incentive pay
LONGVIEW — Longview ISD is awarding more than $5.1 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with a few of the very highest-performing teachers projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks, according to a school district news release. “We’re thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district,” said district Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox, as quoted in the release. Wilcox said the goal of the district in starting the program was to maintain the most successful and effective teachers in the regular classroom. Incentive bonus distribution will come in “lump sum” disbursement beginning Friday, Dec. 16. Click here for more details.
Community celebrations planned in Longview for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LONGVIEW — Community organizers and the City of Longview will host a variety of events from Friday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 16, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Celebrations will kick off with an opening reception and jazz concert featuring Mack Guice and Low D starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Longview Community Center. A parade will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, followed by a community festival. Saturday will also include a Humanitarian Award Celebration. On Monday, Jan. 16, residents are invited to participate at 11 a.m. in a march from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where officials say a Memorial Service will be held at noon honoring Dr. King’s legacy of social justice. Click here for all the details.
