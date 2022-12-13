ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back at the Astros' Trade for Verlander

By Kenny Van Doren
How much value did the Detroit Tigers find in the return for Justin Verlander from the Houston Astros?

Justin Verlander's tenure with the Houston Astros came to an end Wednesday, when his signing with the New York Mets became official. From two American League Cy Young Awards to three All-Star selections, Verlander was pivotal to two World Series titles in Houston.

But looking back to August 2017, the Astros front office dealt away three prospects for the aging righty. Even then it didn't seem to be a massive hit to the farm system, and evaluating it five years later, Verlander was worth much more.

The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Daz Cameron, right-handed pitcher Franklin Pérez and catcher Jake Rogers. Needless to say, these three haven't made an impact for the Tigers, who continue to dwell in the depths of the AL Central.

Following the 2019 season, Cameron's contract was selected by the Tigers, joining the 40-man roster. His career appeared to be on the upswing, although his offensive output dropped off in two passing seasons since he was traded away from Houston.

Cameron was up and down for Detroit over the last three seasons, appearing in 73 games. The righty slashed .201/.266/.330 in 244 plate appearances, striking out in nearly 32 percent of his trips to the plate.

He amounted to -0.6 bWAR in three Major League seasons and was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles in November. Cameron outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKNSW_0jhT9ZXJ00
Detroit Tigers Outfielder Daz Cameron and Catcher Jake Rogers

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rogers battled an elbow injury last season that ended in Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2019. The catcher appeared in 73 combined games between 2019 and 2021, slashing .182/.264/.378 with 10 home runs and a 38 percent strikeout rate. Looking to return to the Tigers roster in 2023, Rogers has 0.5 bWAR to his name in the Major Leagues.

The last piece to the trade, Pérez, hasn't reached the Major Leagues yet. Missing a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a season in 2021 due to shoulder injury, the righty returned to play in the Florida Complex League for 10 starts from June to August.

Pérez was released in May of 2021 but signed a new minor league contract a few days later. And evaluating both sides of the trade five years later, the Tigers found -0.1 bWAR, and the Astros found 21.6.

Many forget another prospect was thrown into the deal as a player to be named later: Juan Ramirez. The outfielder played in two minor league seasons for Houston in 2018 and in 2019 before being released in May 2020.

On the topic of former Astros and Verlander, utilityman Abraham Toro was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers from the Seattle Mariners on Dec. 2. Toro clubbed a crucial, go-ahead home run in Verlander's 2019 no-hitter in Toronto.

