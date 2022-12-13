Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
Clayton News Daily
Drew Brees Says He Has No Interest in Becoming Head Coach
Purdue hired Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach to help the team in its upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU. However, the former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum made it clear that his dive into the coaching world is only temporary. Brees told WWL radio in New Orleans that his coaching gig is not permanent and that he has no interest in being a coach in the future.
Clayton News Daily
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Clayton News Daily
Wilson Addresses Being Ruled Out Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol
View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Friday after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a head injury. Despite clearing the protocol, the Broncos plan to hold him out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals...
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Going to Join’ Cowboys
At long last, Odell Beckham Jr. appears close to signing with a team. According to owner Jerry Jones, there’s a “good chance” the free agent receiver is going to become the newest member of the Cowboys. “Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA...
Clayton News Daily
USC’s Williams Names Most Exciting Call He Received After Winning Heisman
After USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, he received tons of congratulatory calls and texts. He was asked on Thursday who the most surprising person he heard from was, and after thinking about it for a minute, Williams had an answer: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner.
Clayton News Daily
Former Cardinals OL Coach Denies Groping Allegations
Last month the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler after their game in Mexico City after Mexican authorities told the team he’d groped a woman the night before the game, according to ESPN. The team sent Kugler back to Arizona and announced the firing Tuesday but declined to explain the reasoning for the decision.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Texas, Oklahoma in Talks to Leave for SEC Early
The Big 12’s grant of rights originally was expected to keep Texas and Oklahoma in the league until 2025, when they are set to leave for the SEC. However, according to new reports, there is real momentum towards the two sides reaching an agreement that would see the two schools departing the conference a year early.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks get much-needed win over skidding Hornets
Trae Young poured in 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points as the Atlanta Hawks won for just the second time in their last seven games by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin scored 13 points and ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky added 12 points to...
Clayton News Daily
Top Five NBA Games to Bet on to Close Out 2022
The holiday season and the NBA go hand in hand as The Association always loads up with an excellent Christmas slate. This year’s slate features the reigning champion Warriors and an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch between the Bucks and Celtics. LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant will be also be among those in action next Sunday.
Comments / 0