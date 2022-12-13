Read full article on original website
MMQB Week 15: Jaguars’ Run, Chandler Jones Talks Raiders-Patriots Play
Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 15, plus more from our staff. Doug Pederson...
Fantasy Fallout: Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson
After that historic come-from-behind victory Saturday for the Minnesota Vikings, it’s safe to say that fantasy managers with Kirk Cousins or Justin Jefferson in their lineups advanced in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. (Then there’s the poor sucker – me – who went up against a fantasy rival with Cousins and Jefferson in the lineup. See ya next year.)
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Veteran QB Colt McCoy exited in the third quarter after getting...
Chargers hand Titans fourth straight loss on late field goal
Justin Herbert passed for 313 yards and Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. It was Dicker's third game-winning field goal this season, although one came as...
Red-hot Lions post late victory over Jets
Jared Goff threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright on a fourth-down play for the go-ahead score, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Goff passed for 252 yards and Kalif Raymond scored...
MNF: Rams-Packers Player Prop Bets
The Green Bay Packers (5-8) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) for Monday Night Football. The game total is set at only 39.5, and the home team is favored by 5.5. Neither of these teams has performed up to expectations, but Green Bay should be coming into this matchup healthy and well-rested while Los Angeles is traveling with a team that looks wholly unlike the one that won the Super Bowl just a year ago. If you want to get in on the action, here are a few player props I am targeting at SI Sportsbook.
New quarterback, same stout running game and same close loss for Atlanta Falcons
The Desmond Ridder Era started in New Orleans on Sunday in the same manner as the Marcus Mariota Era concluded two weeks earlier in Atlanta. The Falcons again ran the ball well, rushing for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 39 attempts — an average of nearly six yards an attempt — against the Saints, while the defense allowed fewer than 26 points for the sixth straight game.
Steelers eat clock to take down Panthers 24-16
Najee Harris ran for a touchdown and racked up 86 yards on the ground as the Pittsburgh Steelers counted on ball-control offense and a solid defense to defeat the host Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Sunday at Charlotte, N.C. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was given the starting assignment because Kenny...
Jalen Hurts runs, throws Eagles past Bears 25-20
Jalen Hurts rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 315 yards to lead the visiting Philadelphia Eagles to a 25-20 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Philadelphia (13-1) maintained its lead atop the NFC East with the best record in the NFL, although the struggling Bears...
New QB, Same Struggles: Saints Defeat Desmond Ridder's Falcons
The 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints featured many of the same problems for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Inconsistency in the passing game saw Desmond Ridder begin the game with five straight incompletions. Head coach Arthur Smith made a change at quarterback after the bye week, as the Falcons...
Falcons vs. Saints Inactives: Marshon Lattimore to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are facing their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday in a big matchup to try and keep their playoff hopes alive. Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder is making his NFL debut this afternoon, starting for Marcus Mariota, who was benched for poor play and then placed on injured reserve (IR). Because Mariota is not on the 53-man roster, he is not listed as an inactive player in today's game.
Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the...
Falcons DC Dean Pees out of hospital after pregame collision
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmups Sunday. Pees, 73, remained on the field for several minutes. Medical staff stabilized his neck before placing him on the cart to take him off the field.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so. As it turns out, it was the Dolphins’ head...
AFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 16: Bills, Chiefs Clinch Spots
The Bills and Chiefs became the first two teams to clinch playoff spots in the AFC this week after close victories. As of now, Buffalo holds onto the top seed, but at this point, every game matters in order to keep the first-round bye since Kansas City holds the same 11–3 record.
Chiefs outlast Texans in OT, wrap up AFC West title
Jerick McKinnon's 26-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left in overtime Sunday helped the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West title for the seventh straight season, courtesy of a 30-24 win over the host Houston Texans. McKinnon's second touchdown of the day came on the first play after Texans quarterback...
