Jo C. Paxton, 82, Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, died unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw to Clover Devonna (Davis) and Joe C Paxton. JC was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where he was a 1958 graduate of Warsaw High School and a 1962 graduate of Manchester College. After graduating he worked as the senior accountant for Arthur Andersen & Co. from 1962-1967, and from 1967-1975, he worked as an auditor and cashier for First National Bank of Warsaw. JC took the position of controller/treasurer for Penguin Point Franchise Systems from 1975-1986, and from 1990-2002, he was a personal financial advisor for American Express Financial Advisors Inc. From 2002-2004, he was a sales representative for Integrity Capital Corporation, and in 2004, he also served as a special representative for George S. May International Company.

