Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam (Stutsman) Cripe and Harry Wyatt Cripe. Mary Ann grew up in Plymouth where she was a 1964 graduate of Plymouth High School. She had always wanted to be a nurse and graduated from nursing school in 1967 from South Bend Memorial. At the young age of 21, she married Paul Dean Freed on Dec. 3, 1967, in Plymouth. They eventually moved to Warsaw, where she practiced nursing and shared the next 55 years of marriage, doing everything together with Paul. Always wanting to help others, she found her calling as a nurse. Mary Ann worked for a number of years for Dr. Moser, Dr. Galbreath as well as for the Convenience Clinic and U.S. Healthworks.
Judge Robert Kirsch — UPDATED
Judge Robert Edward Kirsch, 69, Fort Wayne, formerly of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1953. On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Carol Vawrinek. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Kirsch, Fort Wayne; their sons, Brian (Emily Schroeder) and Scott (Rebekah), both of Fort Wayne and David (Elizabeth), Greencastle; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carol L. Kirsch, Fort Wayne.
Harry J. Adams — UPDATED
Harry Jay Adams, 95, Argos, died at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022, in the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson. He was born May 23, 1927. On Aug. 17, 1947, he married Ruth Eileen Jones; she preceded him in death. Harry was a farmer and worked for DESCO Chemical in Nappanee, Indiana...
Shane Christopher Evans — PENDING
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster.
JC Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, 82, Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, died unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw to Clover Devonna (Davis) and Joe C Paxton. JC was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where he was a 1958 graduate of Warsaw High School and a 1962 graduate of Manchester College. After graduating he worked as the senior accountant for Arthur Andersen & Co. from 1962-1967, and from 1967-1975, he worked as an auditor and cashier for First National Bank of Warsaw. JC took the position of controller/treasurer for Penguin Point Franchise Systems from 1975-1986, and from 1990-2002, he was a personal financial advisor for American Express Financial Advisors Inc. From 2002-2004, he was a sales representative for Integrity Capital Corporation, and in 2004, he also served as a special representative for George S. May International Company.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, North CR 150W, south of West CR 400N, Warsaw. Driver: Jose M. Sarabia, 47, West Center Street, Warsaw. Sarabia lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway. It went off the road and hit a pole and later went into a pond. Damage up to $10,000.
Karen Hill — UPDATED
Karen J. Hill, 72, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. On Jan. 10, 1950, she was born. On Aug. 24, 2007, she married Gary Hill; he survives. She is also survived by her son, Darren Heinzman; a grandson; and brother, Richard Alm. Titus Funeral...
Winona Lake Fireman Of The Year Named At Annual Dinner
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake Fire Department recently presented two awards to firefighters at its annual dinner held at The Boat House. Brad Bulter received the Fireman of the Year Award and Mike Cox received the Fireman Service Award. Both awards were presented by Fire Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox...
David L. Darlington — UPDATED
David L. Darlington, 74, North Webster, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. David was born Nov. 7, 1948. On Jan. 10, 1971, he married the love of his life, Ann Manis; she survives. He is also survived by his sister, Linda (Jim) Pugsley. Titus Funeral Home...
Lisa Olivo
Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma (Cable) and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools. Lisa worked at...
Terrill Dean Hoover — PENDING
Terrill Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Sue Jefferies — UPDATED
Sue Jefferies, 82, Winona Lake, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Born Dec. 14, 1939, in Warsaw, she was one of the five children of Harry and Velma Edington (Babcock). Sue was a graduate of Claypool High School. On Oct. 26, 1958, in Warsaw, Sue was united in marriage to Larry Jefferies. Together, they shared 57 years before his death in August 2016. The two spent their lives raising their two daughters, Laura and Aimee.
Lucy Upson, First Female To Practice Law In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Fifty years is a long time to be in one profession. But Lucy Upson, the first female to practice law in Kosciusko County, will have 50 years as a member of the American Bar Association behind her next July and she’s still not sure when she will retire.
Joshua A. West
Joshua A. West, 35, Kokomo, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born Nov. 16, 1987. He is survived by his daughter, Jayla Garcia-West, Monon; father, Darrell (Bonita) Holbrook, Medaryville; sister Eleshia (Markus) Wein, Monticello; maternal grandmother, Glenna West, Winamac; and stepgrandmother, Robin Rowe, Medaryville. Arrangements have been entrusted to...
Rocky L. Hartzell — UPDATED
Rocky L. Hartzell, 63, Etna Green, died Dec. 11, 2022, at home in Etna Green. Rocky was born June 28, 1959. Rocky is survived by his brother Ross Hartzell, Elk River, Minn.; daughters Rennessa Troyer and Reannon Smiles; and four grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Smith
Jean Smith, 88, North Manchester, died at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. She was born July 13, 1934. She married Herman Smith on Jan. 1, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Herman Thomas (Shirley) Smith, New Carlisle and...
Pamela A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Pamela was born April 26, 1950, in Rochester, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Menzie) Thrasher. She was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Pamela was a lifetime resident of Warsaw and retired as...
Public Invited To One Warsaw Senior Event Thursday
WARSAW — Seniors are sometimes forgotten around the Christmas season, and a Warsaw organization wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. One Warsaw, which works to promote diversity in the area, is having a special senior event on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kosciusko Senior Services, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw.
Louis Paul Horvath
Louis P. Horvath, 86, South Bend, died Dec. 10, at Wellbrooke Rehabilitation Center, South Bend. In 2001, Louie married childhood friend Karen Brenner; she preceded him in death. Louie is survived by his brother William Horvath, Granger; and his brother-in-law Lowell Martin, Bremen. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, Mishawaka, is in...
Winona Lake Cat Wins ‘Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County’ Title
WARSAW — The winner of the “Biggest Cat in Kosciusko County” contest is Scooter of Winona Lake, weighing in at a whopping 33.5 lb. Scooter’s owners are John and Connie Kaiser. Scooter is 4 years old. The Kaisers describe Scooter as “very playful, super affectionate and...
