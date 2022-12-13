Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
1 killed in single vehicle crash on I-65 in Robertson County
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 52.
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
WSMV
Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
Metro police investigating East Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating following a shooting in East Nashville.
Metro police respond to disorderly person call; recover loaded gun, drugs
When Nashville authorities responded to a call from a woman in fear for her life Thursday, they said they discovered the suspect with a loaded gun and multiple drugs.
whvoradio.com
Car Reported Stolen From Aspen Drive Residence
A car was reported stolen on Aspen Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Nissan Altima was taken Monday without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $9,000. No arrest has been made.
wbrc.com
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle. Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspects involved in fraud, identity theft at F&M Bank locations in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who tried to cash a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. CPD said he used another person’s identity to cash a fraudulent check at an F&M Bank, 2700...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County
An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
Missing Hendersonville teenager found
Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
whopam.com
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
wbtw.com
‘They could be hiding somewhere’: Tennessee family gives warning after finding squatter inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family’s new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners. For the past year,...
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
Deputies let man go before pulling him over a second time, leading to arrest
A Florida man is still behind bars Wednesday in Franklin after being caught with drugs and leading officers on a long chase.
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
