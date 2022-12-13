ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Car Reported Stolen From Aspen Drive Residence

A car was reported stolen on Aspen Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Nissan Altima was taken Monday without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $9,000. No arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child

A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County

An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Russellville police conducting theft investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired

A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN

