Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers
Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
Changes made to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board
Changes made to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board following a special meeting on Thursday
What’s being built off U.S. 31 near the airport? Somewhere you could live
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A manufactured home community is under development near the Muskegon County Airport and next to U.S. 31. Ellis Landing will be a 47-unit community featuring a dog park, playground and 3-bedroom homes. Visible from southbound U.S. 31, the community is located on Ellis Road where...
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
Power outages impacting thousands across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A combination of rain, ice, and wind is having a big impact in West Michigan. Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning. There are currently 323 outages across the state impacting nearly 19,000 customers. “Typically when you see wind gusts began to hit 50...
Merger of clerk, register of deeds narrowly rejected in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A proposal to merge the register of deeds and clerk offices in Muskegon County was narrowly defeated during the board of commissioners’ last meeting of the year Tuesday. Board Chair Bob Scolnik, who cast the deciding vote, said though he believes the offices should...
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
Fox17
Development proposals requested for city-owned property in SW Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to offer input on how a Grand Rapids-owned property on the southwest side should be developed. The property in question is located on 1350 Cesar E. Chavez Ave, city officials say. We’re told the property lies in the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood...
wgvunews.org
Catherine's Health Center opens new Kentwood location
A nonprofit health center, serving uninsured and underinsured patients, has expanded its network in West Michigan. Catherine’s Health Center at Streams opened in Kentwood this month offering primary medical, behavior and dental care. Sam Wohlfeil is the health group’s Director of Strategic Engagement. He told WGVU the practice is...
Free Christmas meal planned for Heartside Neighborhood in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Guiding Light, a Grand Rapids nonprofit known for offering addiction services, will spread holiday cheer this weekend at two Christmas celebrations. Guiding Light will hold a free Christmas Community Meal from noon-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at its headquarters, 255 S. Division St. The free...
‘Ugly’ politics, threats to Democracy deplored by outgoing Muskegon County Chair Bob Scolnik
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – At his last meeting, Muskegon County board Chair Bob Scolnik took a moment to reflect on today’s state of politics – and what he had to say wasn’t pretty. Through 30 years in local politics, the Norton Shores Republican has seen plenty...
Thinking of Renting in Grand Rapids? Better Hurry or it Will be Gone.
I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Downtown Holland’s ‘Shopping Jam’ happening Saturday
Downtown Holland will be jamming this weekend as many in the community look to wrap up their Christmas shopping.
fox2detroit.com
Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
Deputies: No known safety reasons for Patmos Library’s early closure
The beleaguered Patmos Library near Hudsonville, facing a possible shutdown over LGBTQ books on its shelves, closed early Monday citing safety concerns.
WWMTCw
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
West MI woman says scammer drained $1800 from Cash App account
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is out more than a thousand dollars after she said someone took advantage of her. What she thought would be a simple trip to get a new phone left her Cash App account with a near $0 balance. “I was so...
