Chattanooga, TN

Police Briefs for December 14

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016947- 1500 BLK Waterhouse St.- Aggravated Burglary- The resident reported that his neighbor had entered his home a couple of days ago and stole numerous items while he was away. He stated three bottles of wine, one bottle of hard liquor, medication, and $600 cash had been taken. He stated he did not notice the items missing until today. He stated the neighbor had previously broken into his home and he confronted her today. He stated she attempted to give him back the bottle of liquor, which police observed on her front porch, but she stated to him she did not have any of the other items. She had fled the area prior to police arrival. Warrants will be sought.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured

A man was struck and seriously injured early Monday morning while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga. Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan was using a lighted crosswalk to transverse Signal Mountain Road, from Walmart to the Komatsu plant, when he was struck by a box truck.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
From The Archives: Reaction to Sandy Hook school shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Ten years ago, our area was reeling after the worst school shooting our country had ever seen. For our Thursday Throwback, we share several of our stories from the day of the Sandy Hook shooting. We hear from law enforcement, school officials and people who are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Woman found dead in her car

From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: Yesterday at 2:01 PM, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a deceased woman found in her car. The cause of death is still being investigated. No further details have been released. Stay tuned to WCLE for updates on...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports a body found Sunday evening in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. has been identified as Laura Anderson. The body was...
CLEVELAND, TN
Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection

A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
EMERSON, GA
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning

A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Student Arrested at Brainerd High School for Carrying Weapon and Drug Possession

A Brainerd High School student has been charged with possession of marijuana and having a weapon at the school. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Monday morning, a teacher at Brainerd High School smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a student. The teacher immediately called for an administrator to search the student.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

