Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
Related
Missing Tenn. woman found dead in suitcase had reportedly been stabbed 60 times, put in trash bags
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man accused of killing a young woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase is being held on $5 million bond in connection with her death. Justin Chen appeared in a Hamilton County court Dec. 9, when a judge set the high bond amount....
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Will No Longer Respond to Minor Traffic Crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Minor fender benders may not be as time consuming as they once were, thanks to a new protocol implemented by Chattanooga Police. There are eight qualifications that determine whether or not a police officer is required to respond to a crash:. Death or injury;. Hit...
WTVC
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
wgnsradio.com
Death of Inmate at Coffee County Jail on Monday Remains Under Investigation
(COFFEE COUNTY, TN) In nearby Coffee County, the death of an inmate at the local jail remains under investigation. The man, whose name has not been released, became ill during the booking process and died on Monday, December 12, 2022. Evidently, the subject was transported to the facility from another...
WTVC
Man, woman both shot after 'domestic' dispute in Chattanooga Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An shooting police describe as 'domestic in nature' left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning. Police say both victims were shot once, and both were rushed to the hospital -- the woman with life-threatening injuries, and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.
WTVC
Woman, child critically hurt after house fire in Whitfield County Tuesday
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — A house fire that critically injured a woman and 9-year-old girl upended a Whitfield County family's lives, just 12 days before Christmas on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Fire Department posted a photo from the fire on Janine Way in Tunnel Hill that confirms the injuries.
WTVC
Police say drug overdoses in Chattanooga increased 28% in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Drug overdoses in the city of Chattanooga has increased by 28% in one year, the Chattanooga Police Department shared on social media. Thursday we looked into why there was such an increase. "We're at such a high increase looking at 28% increase versus last year," says...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 14
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016947- 1500 BLK Waterhouse St.- Aggravated Burglary- The resident reported that his neighbor had entered his home a couple of days ago and stole numerous items while he was away. He stated three bottles of wine, one bottle of hard liquor, medication, and $600 cash had been taken. He stated he did not notice the items missing until today. He stated the neighbor had previously broken into his home and he confronted her today. He stated she attempted to give him back the bottle of liquor, which police observed on her front porch, but she stated to him she did not have any of the other items. She had fled the area prior to police arrival. Warrants will be sought.
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured
A man was struck and seriously injured early Monday morning while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga. Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan was using a lighted crosswalk to transverse Signal Mountain Road, from Walmart to the Komatsu plant, when he was struck by a box truck.
WLOS.com
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
Tennessee Man Accused of Handcuffing Girlfriend and Stabbing Her Dozens of Times Before Stuffing Body in Suitcase Held on Hefty Bond
A Tennessee man alleged to have killed his girlfriend just before Thanksgiving this year was saw his bond set the tune of $5 million – a staggering number in the eyes of an attorney in the Volunteer State. Jason Chen, 22, stands accused of criminal homicide over the death...
WDEF
From The Archives: Reaction to Sandy Hook school shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Ten years ago, our area was reeling after the worst school shooting our country had ever seen. For our Thursday Throwback, we share several of our stories from the day of the Sandy Hook shooting. We hear from law enforcement, school officials and people who are...
mymix1041.com
Woman found dead in her car
From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: Yesterday at 2:01 PM, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a deceased woman found in her car. The cause of death is still being investigated. No further details have been released. Stay tuned to WCLE for updates on...
Georgia woman hit by off-duty Floyd County deputy in parking lot, GSP says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol, a woman was hit while walking across a parking lot by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee. GSP said Rose Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass at the time of the crash.
wrganews.com
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Wave 3
Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports a body found Sunday evening in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. has been identified as Laura Anderson. The body was...
wrganews.com
Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection
A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
WTVCFOX
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
thunder1320.com
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning
A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
eastridgenewsonline.com
Student Arrested at Brainerd High School for Carrying Weapon and Drug Possession
A Brainerd High School student has been charged with possession of marijuana and having a weapon at the school. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Monday morning, a teacher at Brainerd High School smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a student. The teacher immediately called for an administrator to search the student.
Comments / 0