Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Related
PhillyBite
What are Philadelphia's Must-Try Restaurants
- Whether you're in town for business or vacation, Philadelphia is full of must-try restaurants. From the sexy and sophisticated to the cozy and casual, you'll surely find something to suit your needs. Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti. Located on Walnut Street in the heart of the Old City, Positano...
phillygrub.blog
Cake & Joe Opening Second Location in Fishtown
Cake & Joe, Sarah Qi and Trista Tang’s specialty coffee and dessert shop which opened two years ago in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is expanding with a second location that is due to open late this winter at 2012 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown. The 1,200-square-foot space will be open...
phillygrub.blog
New Head Chef & Winter Menu at Lou Bird’s
Since 2016, Philadelphia restaurant and bar Lou Bird’s (500 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19146) has served delectable, ingredient-driven American cuisine in an elevated atmosphere. Located in the Graduate Hospital and Rittenhouse neighborhoods, Lou Bird’s kitchen is complemented by a full bar that offers a seasonal selection of drinks and original cocktails. The restaurant is open seven days a week serving food from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
glensidelocal.com
Renato’s Pizzaria to open this Friday in Glenside
Renato’s Pizzaria is opening for business this Friday. The new restaurant is located at 2601 Jenkintown Road, the former site of KNJ Pizza and Hana’s Kitchen & Pizzaria. Renato Estrada, a name familiar to many area residents, is the owner. He took over head chef responsibilities at Jerzee’s in 2009, and helped the sports bar establish a popular food presence around town.
phillygrub.blog
Former Owners of Our Deli in Paoli Open Cool Cats Cafe in Elverson
Cool Cats Cafe opened in September 2022 in Elverson (Chester County) by the Shanaughy family, former owners of the renowned Our Deli in Paoli, which has been open since 1982. The name is a whimsical homage to being cat people. The new cafe in Darby Square at 4225 Main Street...
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Factory Donuts Coffee ‘N Chicken Re-Opens in Philly. More Locations to Come!
Donuts, coffee and chicken?? What a delicious combo! If you're looking for savory and sweet, you'll be happy to see this. Factory Donuts, a Bucks County-based donut brand is bouncing back after falling victim to the pandemic. They’ve just rebranded under new ownership and have re-opened in Philly, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.
phillygrub.blog
Kids Eat Free at Rosa Mexicano Ardmore in December
This holiday season, budgets can be tight for families. Rosa Mexicano is here to make things a little easier. Starting Monday, Dec. 19 – Saturday Dec. 31, children aged 10 and under can eat free on weekdays at Rosa Mexicano Ardmore. Rosa Mexicano offers a variety of options for...
"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
NBC Philadelphia
Restaurant Week to Return to Center City. Which Spots Are Taking Part?
The new year is just around the corner and so is Center City District Restaurant Week. The Center City District announced in a news release Monday the return of the beloved restaurant week happening Jan.15 through Jan. 28, 2023, offering meal deals from restaurants across the city. More than 60...
Phillymag.com
Three Winter Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly
Where to go on a winter Saturday when eating, drinking, and ogling holiday lights are your top priorities. There are lots of ways to access the holiday spirit in Philly — you could check out a decked-out bar, stroll down South 13th Street, or go to Dilworth Park. But to unlock the purest expression of winter coziness, getting out of the city is a must. Here are three afternoon itineraries for destinations within 90 minutes of Philly. These wineries, walking areas, and pubs aren’t too far from the city, but they’ll essentially transport you to a Hallmark movie set.
The FRIENDS Experience Opening Near Philly, PA in 2023
Ever wanted to see if you and a friend could move a couch up the stairs better than Ross and Chandler? Or feel what it's like to hang at Central Perk? The FRIENDS Experience gives you the chance!. The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive exhibit that lets you step INSIDE...
Chubb is making way to a location in Philadelphia
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company is building an 18-story-office-building near 20th and Arch streets. It is expected to open in 2026.
Best Dining Destinations in Montco, According to PhillyBite
Montgomery County has a variety of delicious dining options for both tourists and residents. From Italian to seafood, PhillyBite Magazine cited the best destinations for foodies in the region. Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria. Souderton. This family-owned Italian restaurant offers brick-oven pizzas, authentic cuisine and plenty of wine. Diners watching their...
PhillyBite
Philly's Best Center City and Old City Restaurants
One of the best ways to experience the rich food scene in the city of Philadelphia is to explore the city's many top restaurants. While the cheesesteak may be the city's most iconic dish, this cosmopolitan destination is fast becoming one of the country's top dining destinations. Thanks to a new crop of talented chefs, Philadelphia is now home to a wide variety of top-notch restaurants that offer world-class flavors.
PhillyBite
Happy Hour at Ardmore’s DePaul's Table
- Philadelphia tour guide Shelley Chatterjee and I (Realtor Michelle Leonard) love sharing and tasting different dishes and eating early, so we decided to go to Happy Hour. My tastes are simple. I like it the best. DePaul's Table is located at 7 E. Lancaster Ave (corner of Station Rd) in Ardmore’s decor is dazzling. This Main Line restaurant has an elegant ambiance which I love. Even though I have had dinner at DePaul's Table - this was my first time attending their "Social Hour," which occurs every day between 4:30 and 6:30 at the 40-seat bar, or you can sit at one of the tables in the bar area. I was surprised at the wide selection of delectable appetizers priced from $9 to $18. Most of the items were $10 to $11. Very reasonable and top-notch.
Philly company delivers Christmas trees and picks them up after holidays
If you love the idea of a fresh Christmas tree, but don't love the effort it takes to get one home, a Philly-based company has you covered.
philasun.com
Rodney and Erika McLeod of Change Our Future give back with their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign
ABOVE PHOTO: Rodney and Erika McLeod during their Fill-A-Cart campaign. Photo courtesy: McLeods Fill-A-Cart campaign-Facebook. Change Our Future founders Rodney and Erika McLeod have been dedicated to giving back to the community in a myriad of ways. In this spirit, the organization kicked off their annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign on December 6 with their Fill-A-Cart giveaway at the Target located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. in Philadelphia.
Ardmore’s New Luxury Nail Salon Has Thirst for Adventure
Looking for the perfect stay-cation activity? Ardmore’s Resort Nails transports clients to the travel destination of their dreams with location-inspired spa packages. The nail salon, which opened its doors Monday, will also be the first in the area to offer press-on services, writes Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine. The...
Comments / 0