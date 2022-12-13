Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
A Weekend in the Beautiful Brandywine ValleyJourneyswithsteveWilmington, DE
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
phillygrub.blog
Chez Alice Patisserie Opens Second Location in Lambertville, NJ
Chez Alice Patisserie, a concept owned by Genesis Hospitality Group, has opened its second location at 15 Bridge Street in Lambertville, NJ. The first location of the French-inspired café is in Princeton, NJ. The artisanal bakery in Lambertville specializes in French pastries, which are known for their delicate and...
PhillyBite
The Best Coffee Shops in Chester County, PA
- If you are looking for a place to grab a drink, you should know that there are several excellent coffee shops in Chester County, PA. There are several excellent options, whether you are looking for a casual place to sit with your coffee or enjoy a delicious light meal with your family.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
2 men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – HELEN PRICE (79)
(Wilmington, DE 19802) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Helen Price, 79, of Wilmington. On Saturday December 17, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Talley Court – Wilmington – in response to a missing person report. Helen left her residence in her black Mercedes GK3 and there was concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Helen have been unsuccessful.
pahomepage.com
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location
Reportedly, the request was supported by the vast majority of those with voting interests. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoreThanTheCurve.com.
NEXT Weather: Massive winter storm takes aim at Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic storm has been blasting its way across the nation, producing everything from blizzard conditions in the Dakotas to tornadoes in Texas, and on Thursday, it will be our region's turn to deal with the wrath of this storm.Depending on where in the region you reside, expect to see heavy rain, a wintry mix, gusty winds and even accumulating snowfall.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties Thursday morning through Friday a.m. for snow and ice.TimingPrecipitation will likely arrive just in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute, arriving around 6 a.m....
1 man dead after shooting near Strawberry Mansion
Police say a 62-year-old man was shot in the head Friday afternoon around 2:18 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead before 3:00 p.m.
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Montco School Admin Embezzled $579K, Opened Cards In Employees' Names: DA
A private school administrator in Montgomery County is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars, opening credit accounts in her employees' names, and using the money to live a lavish lifestyle, authorities say. Katherine Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, was arraigned on dozens of felony charges Tuesday, Dec. 13...
3 children found safe after homicide in West Oak Lane; man found dead in Montgomery Co.
Police say the children - all 2 years old - went missing from the area around the same time as the homicide.
fox29.com
Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night. The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their...
sanatogapost.com
Expect Local Wintry Mix Thursday; Longer in Berks
MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Residents across Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties should be prepared for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to make travel difficult and possibly dangerous beginning Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) at about 5 a.m., the National Weather Service warned in two separate winter weather advisories.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
