Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami

MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Chez Alice Patisserie Opens Second Location in Lambertville, NJ

Chez Alice Patisserie, a concept owned by Genesis Hospitality Group, has opened its second location at 15 Bridge Street in Lambertville, NJ. The first location of the French-inspired café is in Princeton, NJ. The artisanal bakery in Lambertville specializes in French pastries, which are known for their delicate and...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Coffee Shops in Chester County, PA

- If you are looking for a place to grab a drink, you should know that there are several excellent coffee shops in Chester County, PA. There are several excellent options, whether you are looking for a casual place to sit with your coffee or enjoy a delicious light meal with your family.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – HELEN PRICE (79)

(Wilmington, DE 19802) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Helen Price, 79, of Wilmington. On Saturday December 17, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Talley Court – Wilmington – in response to a missing person report. Helen left her residence in her black Mercedes GK3 and there was concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Helen have been unsuccessful.
WILMINGTON, DE
pahomepage.com

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Massive winter storm takes aim at Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic storm has been blasting its way across the nation, producing everything from blizzard conditions in the Dakotas to tornadoes in Texas, and on Thursday, it will be our region's turn to deal with the wrath of this storm.Depending on where in the region you reside, expect to see heavy rain, a wintry mix, gusty winds and even accumulating snowfall.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties Thursday morning through Friday a.m. for snow and ice.TimingPrecipitation will likely arrive just in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute, arriving around 6 a.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Expect Local Wintry Mix Thursday; Longer in Berks

MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Residents across Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties should be prepared for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to make travel difficult and possibly dangerous beginning Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) at about 5 a.m., the National Weather Service warned in two separate winter weather advisories.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
LEWES, DE

