Janet Jackson to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Music megastar Janet Jackson is headed to the Jersey Shore this spring!
HipHopDX.com
Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ Tour With Ludacris As Special Guest
Janet Jackson is hitting the road for her first tour in four years. The iconic singer announced plans for the Together Again North American Tour on Monday (December 12), with Ludacris serving as the special guest and opening act. “I’m going back on tour and yes we will be together...
iheart.com
Shania Twain Reveals New 'Queen Of Me Tour' Dates, Extending Through 2023
Shania Twain is extending her highly-anticipated “Queen of Me Tour” again, and the country music superstar is set to travel the globe throughout the year. “I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” Twain announced with a list of new performance dates and destinations on Tuesday (December 6). “And I'm playing even more shows that we've just announced!!”
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
iheart.com
Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May
Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Betty White’s former LA home demolished
Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more. Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
The actress died on Monday (December 5) at age 71, her family confirmed.
BET
‘This Is The End For Me’: Terrence Howard Announces Plans To Retire Again
Saying he has “given the very best,” Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard announced plans this week to retire. “I've gotten to the point where now I've given the very best that I have as an actor,” he told Entertainment Weekly’s Kevin Frazier Thursday (Dec. 8) during a red carpet appearance for the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Spotted On Date With Another Woman Hours Before Announcing Birth Of New Child
Diddy was allegedly spotted on a date in New York City with a social media influencer hours before he announced the birth of his sixth child. According to Radar Online, the Bad Boy Records co-founder was reportedly seen in Central Park with prominent influencer Shawntya Joseph a mere 24 hours before he announced the birth of his new daughter Love Sean Combs.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Is Steven Tyler OK? Aerosmith Cancels Tour Due to His Health
Content warning: This article addresses substance abuse. There’s no doubt that Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1970, the band is still performing over five decades later. But as of late, lead vocalist Steven Tyler, 74, hasn’t been doing so well. On Dec. 8, 2022, the band announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its 2022 Las Vegas residency due to orders from Steven's doctor.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her $1M To Keep Quiet About Shooting
Los Angeles, CA - Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet after he allegedly shot her following an argument in July 2020. The pair’s felony trial began earlier this week, and on Tuesday (December 12) Meg took the stand to reflect on the horrifying July 2020 night when the Toronto rapper and singer allegedly shot her five times in the feet.
5 Songs Dolly Parton Plans to Cover on Her ‘Rock Star’ Album
Upon receiving her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, which she initially declined but later accepted, Dolly Parton made a vow: she would record a rock album. “I’m not expecting that I’ll get in, but if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put...
Heidi Klum’s Glamorous Translucent Gown Turns Heads at ‘Avatar’ Premiere
The TV personality’s stunning outfit stuck with the film’s underwater theme.
