Inland NW Musicians to Give Pair of Christmas Concerts This Weekend
Inland Northwest Musicians will be presenting The Sounds of Christmas in concerts this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Tomorrow’s presentation is in the Stanfield Middle School gym, and Sunday’s is in the Connell High School auditorium in Connell, Wash. The Beginning Strings class from Hermiston will perform in Stanfield, and both concerts will include student musicians from each respective school.
Morrow County 4-H Offering Christmas Gift Wrapping Dec. 19-20
The 2022-23 Morrow County 4-H Ambassadors are holding their first annual Christmas Gift Wrapping fundraiser next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20. Ambassadors will be at 127 Main St. in Heppner on Monday and at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman on Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Wrapping paper, ribbon and tags will be provided. Please limit items to 10 per person. Each gift must be labeled with the recipient and giver’s names and must be picked up the same day.
Night Rose to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar
Night Rose will perform live tonight and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the state at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Dec. 16. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
Another Solar Power Station Could Be Coming to Umatilla County
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Umatilla County could get a new solar power generating site on exclusive farm use land near Hermiston and Stanfield. EE West End Solar, LLC.,...
Boardman Among Cities Receiving Funds for Affordable Housing
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Wednesday that Community and Shelter Assistance (CASA) in Oregon will receive $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide ongoing management of long-term affordable housing in communities all over the state. Boardman will be among the cities receiving funds. “As...
Local Mother Turns Common Dilemma Into Online Enterprise
Umatilla’s Ashley Wheeler turned a common dilemma facing many growing families into a business – and got a little help recently with an electronic billboard display on Times Square in New York. Wheeler and her husband, Jeff, have a large, blended family – eight kids, in fact, now...
