US appeals court allows Title 42 immigration rules to expire as President Biden remains quiet on migration fix
A Washington D.C. court has declined to save Title 42, a policy implemented by former President Donald Trump that restricted asylum seekers from entering the U.S.
medtechdive.com
J&J leads $85M investment in HistoSonics ahead of liver cancer device authorization
Johnson & Johnson’s venture capital arm is leading an $85 million investment in HistoSonics ahead of the planned commercialization of its liver cancer treatment. HistoSonics is developing Edison, a device that uses imaging and sensing technology to deliver focused ultrasound to destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors without the need for incisions.
