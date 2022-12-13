ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

J&J leads $85M investment in HistoSonics ahead of liver cancer device authorization

Johnson & Johnson’s venture capital arm is leading an $85 million investment in HistoSonics ahead of the planned commercialization of its liver cancer treatment. HistoSonics is developing Edison, a device that uses imaging and sensing technology to deliver focused ultrasound to destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors without the need for incisions.

