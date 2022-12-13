Read full article on original website
Check out the newest bar under the Perkins Road overpass
The new Zee Zee’s is the place you want to go where everybody knows your name, combining two notable Baton Rouge neighborhood institutions into one spot that seems like it’s been there for years. Zee Zee’s now occupies the former location of George’s under the Perkins Road overpass....
Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenue up 9.9% in November
Baton Rouge's three riverboat casinos combined to collect 9.9% more in revenue last month compared to October, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Belle of Bato…
Marucci Sports planning a 100,000-square-foot distribution center in Geismar
Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports today announced plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot distribution center at the new Rivermark 185 Industrial and Logistics Park in Geismar. In its announcement, Marucci says it has outgrown its existing distribution capacity on Siegen Lane. Marucci will be the anchor tenant of Rivermark 185, which will have 200,000 square feet of space.
‘LaPolitics’: Legislative races will start to take shape early in new year
As we turn the corner into the new year, politicos in the Greater Baton Rouge area will begin focusing more on next fall’s legislative elections, especially those districts with open seats. That seems like the story in House District 68, where incumbent Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is preparing to forgo a reelection bid to run for state treasurer. If that indeed happens, East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Laurie Adams White has already made a soft announcement to her donors. Attorney Dixon McMakin has also been working the district hard as an announced candidate and recently held his first fundraiser at the City Club.
Downtown retailer plans to open bookstore in February
The owner of a downtown Baton Rouge plant shop and design studio plans to open a bookstore in his open space next door. While independent bookstores are not exactly a growth industry—Baton Rouge institution Cottonwood Books closed this year—James Curtis says Baton Rouge Books can succeed in part by emphasizing Black authors and local history.
Capital Region adds 500 jobs in November as state again posts record-low unemployment
The Baton Rouge metro area added 500 jobs from October to November and has gained 4,000 jobs since November 2021, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Louisiana’s unemployment rate was 3.3% in November, which was unchanged from October and represents the sixth consecutive month the state has either set or tied a record low, the LWC says.
Roundup: Ronald Greene’s death / LSU commencement / Ice skating
ICYMI: Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a sweeping U.S. Justice Department review of the agency and a legislative inquiry looking at what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and when he knew it.
Greater Baton Rouge home sales down 37% in November from a year ago
The Capital Region housing market’s slowdown continued in November, as closed sales were down about 37% compared to November 2021, the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors reports. Mortgage rates have ticked down in recent weeks but are still more than double what they were a year ago, causing...
