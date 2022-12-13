As we turn the corner into the new year, politicos in the Greater Baton Rouge area will begin focusing more on next fall’s legislative elections, especially those districts with open seats. That seems like the story in House District 68, where incumbent Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is preparing to forgo a reelection bid to run for state treasurer. If that indeed happens, East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Laurie Adams White has already made a soft announcement to her donors. Attorney Dixon McMakin has also been working the district hard as an announced candidate and recently held his first fundraiser at the City Club.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO