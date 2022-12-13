The 2022-23 Morrow County 4-H Ambassadors are holding their first annual Christmas Gift Wrapping fundraiser next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20. Ambassadors will be at 127 Main St. in Heppner on Monday and at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman on Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Wrapping paper, ribbon and tags will be provided. Please limit items to 10 per person. Each gift must be labeled with the recipient and giver’s names and must be picked up the same day.

MORROW COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO