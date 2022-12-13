Read full article on original website
Mazars Suspends Audits for All Crypto Exchanges in an Accounting U-Turn
The auditing firm that confirmed Binance’s Proof-of-Reserves has suspended accounting activity for crypto exchanges. Binance is struggling to find an accounting firm that will conduct a Proof-of-Reserves report as they come under public scrutiny. Proof-of-Reserve Issues. In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, crypto exchanges have come under intense...
Tether Plans to Remove Secured Loans in Reserves by 2023
The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, will stop lending out funds from its reserves. Tether’s decision comes in response to the Wall Street Journal’s recent attack on its allegedly unreliable reserves. Tether refers to the reports about its reserves as rumors. The stablecoin issuer said its secured...
FTX CEO Makes Revealing Statements in US House Testimony
In the recent FTX hearing, John Ray revealed irregular business activities of FTX. In Ray’s words, the funds were deposited directly into Alameda Research, not FTX. Ray testified that Alameda invested in struggling cryptocurrency firms with funds belonging to non-U.S. customers. The CEO estimated that the mismanaged funds exceeded...
Gareth Soloway: Regulation Is Key to Triggering Bitcoin’s Next Move Up in 2023
20+ year experienced trader Gareth Soloway says that ‘there needs to be rules.’. Soloway claims regulation will be the key to upward momentum for crypto in 2023. Gareth Soloway called 2022's best asset, now he reveals 2023's best investment. Gareth Soloway, a ‘master trader’ and technical analyst of over...
Embattled Crypto.com (CRO) Receives Payment Institution License in Brazil
Crypto.com received a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil. The license will enable the exchange to continue offering regulated fiat wallet services for Brazilian customers. Crypto.com has been active in Brazil since November of last year, offering its customers Visa cards for making payments with local fiat...
FTX Wants to Sell Solvent Subsidiaries, Says It Already Received ‘Dozens’ of Inquiries
FTX is asking for permission to sell its four solvent subsidiaries: LedgerX, also known as FTX Derivatives, FTX Japan, FTX Europe, and Embed Business. FTX said these units operated on “a generally independent basis” and had separated customer accounts, management teams, and IT systems. The bankrupt exchange has...
Amber Group Completes $300 Million Funding Round to Combat a “Prolonged Crypto Winter”
Popular crypto lender Amber Group has raised $300 million in a Series C funding round. The firm believes the funding would further protect its clients in the volatile market. Amber had to partially close the earlier round due to the FTX crisis. The protocol announced it was scaling down its...
B. Riley Financial Offers Credit Facility to Core Scientific to Avoid Bankruptcy
B. Riley offered $72 million in credit to Core Scientific in restructuring its debt. The firm sees its offerings as part of its commitment to helping distressed assets. This new $72 million loan brings the miner’s total debt to $114 million with B. Riley Financial. Core Scientific is one...
Robinhood Could Be the Next Casualty Under Stress from FTX Collapse – CitiGroup
Retail-focused trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) could become the next casualty in the fast-spreading FTX contagion as CitiGroup downgrades HOOD to a neutral stance from buy. Robinhood, which moved into crypto trading in 2018 amid the crypto bull run that started in late 2020, is experiencing how low the crypto market can get, worsened by its exposure to the collapsed crypto exchange.
FTX Bahamas Co-CEO Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Customer Funds Sent to Alameda
New Bahamian court filings show that FTX Digital Markets former co-CEO Ryan Salame contacted the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) on November 9. Salame alleged that the exchange sent customer funds to Alameda Research. Salame said the funds were sent to “cover financial losses of Alameda.”. Salame also...
Maple Finance Launches 2.0 After Defaults on the Platform
Maple Finance releases its much-awaited protocol upgrade — Maple 2.0. Maple 2.0 introduces a modular smart contract architecture, making for better integration with other DeFi protocols. The upgrade also brings changes to the withdrawal and default recovery process, making the entire process much quicker. Undercollateralized lending platform Maple Finance...
FinTech Trends Towards Lowering Barriers for Brokers, Experts Say
Fintech provides the scale to make financial services more accessible, experts say. A major area of fintech disruption is brokerage trading, where fintech platforms reduce entry barriers. The rapid development of financial technology (fintech) over recent years has disrupted traditional financial markets and the trading industry. Thanks to digital platforms,...
CFTC Calls BTC, ETH, and USDT Commodities in FTX Court Filing
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission referred to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether as commodities in its lawsuit against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The CFTC said these and “other” digital assets are commodities under U.S. law. The CFTC’s stance seems to contradict its chairman Rostin Benham, who has recently...
Investors Look to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) with 655% Presale Gains After FTX Collapse Leads To Price Fall for Fantom (FTM) and Cosmos (ATOM)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new and exciting investment opportunity, which has seen significant attention during its presale after seeing a 655% price increase. After initiating the pre-sale of ORBN tokens, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has attracted a lot of attention due to the positive reception of its value proposition.
PayPal Integrates On-ramp Payments to MetaMask Through ConsenSys Partnership
ConsenSys Inc., the Web3 company behind the leading crypto wallet MetaMask, has launched a PayPal integration with its software wallet, allowing U.S.-based users to purchase Ethereum (ETH). ConsenSys Launches PayPal Integration. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, ConsenSys announced a partnership with PayPal for MetaMask to become the first Web3 wallet...
3 ‘Weird’ DeFi Use Cases That Give Real Benefits to Users
Critics say DeFi is just a way to offer unregulated financial services. However, DeFi’s scalability offers several unique use case. More use cases will likely emerge in the near future. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is one of the bigger segments in the blockchain and Web3 industries. The nascent industry promises...
Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price gains put Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX) in danger
There are many reasons to invest in the crypto market, but one of the most appealing is the potential for high returns. While there are many different cryptocurrencies to choose from, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers investors a number of advantages over others, such as Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX). In this article, we will discuss why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a top investor choice above Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX).
Introducing Nexera ID — A Smart Wallet That Will Usher In a New Era of Blockchain Adoption Focused on Privacy, Security and Self-Custody
AllianceBlock, the DeFi infrastructure hub building seamless gateways between decentralized and traditional finance, today has unveiled another innovative solution – Nexera ID. Nexera ID is a groundbreaking solution that utilizes a programmable smart wallet that promotes privacy, security and self-custody. Nexera ID is a next-generation digital wallet designed to...
Institutions Bet on Blockchain Technology to Fight Carbon Emissions
Major global institutions are pushing for blockchain in carbon credits. Global carbon markets soared 164% last year to $760 billion. Markets are expected to rise further due to regulatory pressure. Most discussion about blockchain and carbon emissions has centered on the negative. This is largely due to the sizeable energy...
Can Layer-2s Help Ethereum (ETH) Finally Flip Bitcoin (BTC)? – The Future Ethereum
It’s the second day of Cryptomas, and the theme is, well, two: second day, second largest crypto by market cap, Layer-2s—this was destined to be about Ethereum. So, let’s keep this two sentences long, and in the name of festive cheer, here’s DailyCoin’s read on Layer-2s place in helping Ethereum flip Bitcoin going forward.
