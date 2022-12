Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports today announced plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot distribution center at the new Rivermark 185 Industrial and Logistics Park in Geismar. In its announcement, Marucci says it has outgrown its existing distribution capacity on Siegen Lane. Marucci will be the anchor tenant of Rivermark 185, which will have 200,000 square feet of space.

