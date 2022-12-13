Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Balanced Bears bounce Huntington in tourney matchup of top 10 Division I select teams
Based on the LHSAA’s power Division I select ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter. Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
New 9,300-Square-Foot Lafayette Sports Academy Coming Soon To Johnston & Duhon Road In Lafayette
Lafayette Sports Academy(LSA), currently located at 101 Camino Road, is currently in the process of constructing a new 9,300-square-foot gym facility located at 121 Duhon Road in Lafayette, Louisiana. The new facility for LSA will feature a large gymnasium on the first level, and a fitness mezzanine overlooking the main...
theadvocate.com
Kialen Phillips leads Breaux Bridge to tourney win over Northside
Kialen Phillips was a scoring machine in Breaux Bridge's first-round game against Northside at the Southside tournament on Thursday in Youngsville. The 6-foot-3 senior scored a career-high 42 points, with 17 coming in the fourth quarter as the Tigers prevailed 69-67. It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers...
NASDAQ
15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check
You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
theadvocate.com
A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
theadvocate.com
Thin LSU cornerback room loses freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to transfer portal
Freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal Thursday, leaving LSU with two scholarship cornerbacks set to return next season as an already thin position lost another player. Davis-Robinson, a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, redshirted this fall. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name positively a few times, but Davis-Robinson...
theadvocate.com
LSU secures commitment from highly-rated cornerback before signing day
Four-star cornerback Javien Toviano committed Thursday to LSU, a major recruiting win for the Tigers as they added a top 100 prospect at another position of need in the 2023 class less than a week before the early signing period. Toviano is an Arlington, Texas, native considered the No. 58...
UPDATE: Acadiana area schools re-opening Thursday after closure
The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles
Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. “The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team is set to open play in Maui Classic
The LSU women’s basketball team is going west — way west — as it wraps up its nonconference schedule with a trip to the Maui Classic this weekend in Hawaii. The Tigers (10-0) play Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday, with both games tipping at 10 p.m. Central. LSU then will break for Christmas before reassembling to prepare for the Southeastern Conference opener at Arkansas on Dec. 29.
theadvocate.com
Was it a difficult year for restaurants in 2022? At least 30 in Lafayette Parish closed their doors
Some restaurants had a rough year in 2022. While there’s no scientific data available, the number of eateries that closed in 2022 compiled by the The Acadiana Advocate was more than the previous two years combined. We identified over 30 restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries in Lafayette Parish...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
theadvocate.com
Kam Williams gives LCA nail-biting road win over Beau Chene
All with 16.4 seconds left and dropped in the winning basket in Lafayette Christian’s 52-50 win at Beau Chene on Tuesday. LCA’s Daejon Sinegal missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Beau Chene was in position to grab the defensive rebound. But the ball squirted free and right into the hands of the 6-foot-8 Williams, who scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
theadvocate.com
One year later: UL, pleased to be in the R1 'club', is determined to stay there
It’s been a full year — Dec. 14, 2021 — since University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials got this good news: The institution had been OK’d for R1 status — that’s top tier for research — by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Lake Charles American Press
Developer withdraws zoning request for landfill in Jeff Davis
A local developer’s plan to build a construction and demolition debris landfill near Welsh appears off the table after the applicant pulled its request with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury. A separate request to rezone property on La 383 near Iowa for a small engine repair business is...
