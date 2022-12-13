ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMU

Students disappointed as MU suspends Middle Eastern studies minor

Following the cancellation of Arabic classes earlier this year, MU has suspended its Middle Eastern studies minor, citing a lack of classes and faculty retirements and departures. Students were sent an email in October stating that those who already declared the minor would be able to receive their remaining credits...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lincoln University graduates seven law enforcement officers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) recognized seven new certified law enforcement professionals at a graduation ceremony Wednesday evening. This was the fifth class to graduate from the academy since LULETA began operations in 2021. According to the university, LU is the only historically Black...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia unemployment numbers at lowest point since 1999

COLUMBIA - Unemployment numbers have hit a level that has not been seen in Columbia since the Clinton administration. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in September, the Columbia unemployment rate dipped below 2.0 for the first time since 1999. "It definitely means your economy is doing well when...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU women's basketball star brings the New York mentality to Columbia

COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball player Lauren Hansen is from Long Island, New York. She was all state and all conference in high school, averaging over 27 points per game. This year, she's the team's second-leading scorer, averaging just under 15 points per game. Hansen's game has improved during her...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

19 new troopers to graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will welcome 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony will take place Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. in the academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

25 children participate in Moniteau County's fourth annual 'Shop with a Cop'

MONITEAU COUNTY — The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office hosted its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" program on Thursday. Twenty-five children were selected through local school districts to participate. The event began at the Moniteau County Courthouse where the children gathered for pictures. They were then each assigned a patrol car where they operated the lights and sirens in a procession to Target in Jefferson City for their shopping.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Part of East Walnut Street closed due to Guitar Building structure issues

KOMU

Prysmian Group to expand in Sedalia, creating 60 new jobs

SEDALIA − Prysmian Group, a group in the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has announced it will expand in Sedalia. The company said it will invest more than $45 million and will create 60 new jobs. The company will also add 115,000 square feet of space to its existing manufacturing facility and install new production lines, machinery, and equipment to increase production.
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia moves forward with mobile shower trailer purchase

The City of Columbia placed an order for a mobile shower trailer in early December, moving the plan one step closer to its expected implementation in early spring. The city’s fiscal year 2023 budget allocates slightly over $100,000 for the plan. Deputy City Manager Michael Griggs organized the plan with city staff for a shower trailer for the homeless to get it included on the budget.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 16

Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State Fire Marshal...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Callaway County to hold shared knowledge meeting over Grain Belt Express Expansion with Randolph, Ralls County

FULTON - The Randolph and Ralls County Commissions will meet with the Callaway County Commission Thursday to share their experiences of working with Invenergy. Invenergy is an American-based power generation development and operations company. They announced plans last spring to expand the Grain Belt Express LLC Power Line into Audrain and Callaway counties. The new expansion will be called the Tiger Express Line.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MO Lottery: $300,000 scratchers prize claimed in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A scratchers player recently purchased a "Holiday Gold" ticket and won one of the game's $300,000 prizes. Using $20 she won from another game, the winner purchased the ticket at Convenient Food Mart, 3714 Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Tiger Pantry sees uptick in household registrations this holiday season

COLUMBIA − Christmas is just around the corner and the season of giving is in full effect. Tiger Pantry is working around the clock to ensure that its users are satisfied with meals during the holiday season. The organization provides household items, non-perishables, and personal hygiene items to 325...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Salvation Army looks for more donations to meet 2022 goal

COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army is concerned that it won't meet its 2022 financial goal and won't be able to share enough toys and gifts with local children, as donations are down this year. “We’ve noticed that our kettles are running a little behind of where we would like...
COLUMBIA, MO

