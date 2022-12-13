Read full article on original website
23 nursing students set to graduate from Columbia College amid staffing shortages
COLUMBIA - Twenty-three students from Columbia College will graduate from the college's nursing program Saturday. A pining ceremony was held for the graduates on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments. This class of future nurses is going into the workforce at a unique and challenging time. According to the Missouri Hospital...
Students disappointed as MU suspends Middle Eastern studies minor
Following the cancellation of Arabic classes earlier this year, MU has suspended its Middle Eastern studies minor, citing a lack of classes and faculty retirements and departures. Students were sent an email in October stating that those who already declared the minor would be able to receive their remaining credits...
Lincoln University graduates seven law enforcement officers
JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) recognized seven new certified law enforcement professionals at a graduation ceremony Wednesday evening. This was the fifth class to graduate from the academy since LULETA began operations in 2021. According to the university, LU is the only historically Black...
Columbia unemployment numbers at lowest point since 1999
COLUMBIA - Unemployment numbers have hit a level that has not been seen in Columbia since the Clinton administration. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in September, the Columbia unemployment rate dipped below 2.0 for the first time since 1999. "It definitely means your economy is doing well when...
MU women's basketball star brings the New York mentality to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball player Lauren Hansen is from Long Island, New York. She was all state and all conference in high school, averaging over 27 points per game. This year, she's the team's second-leading scorer, averaging just under 15 points per game. Hansen's game has improved during her...
19 new troopers to graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will welcome 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony will take place Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. in the academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled...
Team that includes MU researchers receives grant to look at new treatment for diabetes
COLUMBIA- A research team that includes two MU researchers received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to test a new treatment that could revolutionize treatment for Type 1 Diabetes. MU School of Medicine researchers Haval Shirwan, PhD, and Esma Yolcu, PhD, along with others from across...
25 children participate in Moniteau County's fourth annual 'Shop with a Cop'
MONITEAU COUNTY — The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office hosted its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" program on Thursday. Twenty-five children were selected through local school districts to participate. The event began at the Moniteau County Courthouse where the children gathered for pictures. They were then each assigned a patrol car where they operated the lights and sirens in a procession to Target in Jefferson City for their shopping.
Part of East Walnut Street closed due to Guitar Building structure issues
Prysmian Group to expand in Sedalia, creating 60 new jobs
SEDALIA − Prysmian Group, a group in the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has announced it will expand in Sedalia. The company said it will invest more than $45 million and will create 60 new jobs. The company will also add 115,000 square feet of space to its existing manufacturing facility and install new production lines, machinery, and equipment to increase production.
Columbia moves forward with mobile shower trailer purchase
The City of Columbia placed an order for a mobile shower trailer in early December, moving the plan one step closer to its expected implementation in early spring. The city’s fiscal year 2023 budget allocates slightly over $100,000 for the plan. Deputy City Manager Michael Griggs organized the plan with city staff for a shower trailer for the homeless to get it included on the budget.
East Walnut Street partially reopened as repairs on Guitar Building continue
COLUMBIA — The block of East Walnut Street which closed due to structural issues with a nearby building is now partially open as repairs continue, Columbia Public Works announced Friday evening. The Guitar Building, located at 34 N. Eighth Street, suffered from a partial collapse of a parapet wall...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 16
Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State Fire Marshal...
Callaway County to hold shared knowledge meeting over Grain Belt Express Expansion with Randolph, Ralls County
FULTON - The Randolph and Ralls County Commissions will meet with the Callaway County Commission Thursday to share their experiences of working with Invenergy. Invenergy is an American-based power generation development and operations company. They announced plans last spring to expand the Grain Belt Express LLC Power Line into Audrain and Callaway counties. The new expansion will be called the Tiger Express Line.
MO Lottery: $300,000 scratchers prize claimed in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A scratchers player recently purchased a "Holiday Gold" ticket and won one of the game's $300,000 prizes. Using $20 she won from another game, the winner purchased the ticket at Convenient Food Mart, 3714 Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
Tiger Pantry sees uptick in household registrations this holiday season
COLUMBIA − Christmas is just around the corner and the season of giving is in full effect. Tiger Pantry is working around the clock to ensure that its users are satisfied with meals during the holiday season. The organization provides household items, non-perishables, and personal hygiene items to 325...
Salvation Army looks for more donations to meet 2022 goal
COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army is concerned that it won't meet its 2022 financial goal and won't be able to share enough toys and gifts with local children, as donations are down this year. “We’ve noticed that our kettles are running a little behind of where we would like...
Hayley Frank confirms return for fifth season with MU women's basketball
Missouri forward Hayley Frank will return to the Tigers for the 2023-24 season. The Strafford native confirmed her return on “Tiger Talk” on Wednesday. It will be Frank’s fifth season in the program. Frank has been among the most consistent players for Missouri this season, averaging 14.8...
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
VIDEO: Columbia family mourns the loss of two children in apartment fire
Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire Wednesday morning. Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire Wednesday morning. Crews arrived to the fire at around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday to the Columbia Square Apartments.
