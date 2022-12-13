Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Inland NW Musicians to Give Pair of Christmas Concerts This Weekend
Inland Northwest Musicians will be presenting The Sounds of Christmas in concerts this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Tomorrow’s presentation is in the Stanfield Middle School gym, and Sunday’s is in the Connell High School auditorium in Connell, Wash. The Beginning Strings class from Hermiston will perform in Stanfield, and both concerts will include student musicians from each respective school.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
northeastoregonnow.com
Morrow County 4-H Offering Christmas Gift Wrapping Dec. 19-20
The 2022-23 Morrow County 4-H Ambassadors are holding their first annual Christmas Gift Wrapping fundraiser next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20. Ambassadors will be at 127 Main St. in Heppner on Monday and at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman on Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Wrapping paper, ribbon and tags will be provided. Please limit items to 10 per person. Each gift must be labeled with the recipient and giver’s names and must be picked up the same day.
northeastoregonnow.com
Frank Ledbetter Passes Away at 94
William F. “Frank” Ledbetter passed away at home in Hermiston on the evening of Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 94. Frank was born on Oct. 18, 1928 near Birch Tree, Mo. He was the sixth of eight children. He spent most of his early years in...
With jalapeno cheesecake, habanero flavor crystals; this Kennewick ice cream shop suits all tastes
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “What do you mean jalapeno cheesecake?” is the reaction Mallory Chapin with What’s the Scoop often gets. That’s just one of the fun flavors along Blue Moon, not the beer, or Iced Gingerbread, available at this new Kennewick ice cream shop. “Something you’ll never taste anywhere, here in the Tri-Cities anyway,” Chapin said. The ice cream shop...
northeastoregonnow.com
Night Rose to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar
Night Rose will perform live tonight and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the state at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Dec. 16. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants in the ‘Ugliest’ City in Oregon
Land of the free, home of the 'ugliest city' in Oregon. But the food sure is AWESOME!. Yelp has been known to be a handy tool when visiting a city and searching for the best places to eat and area attractions. What are the best restaurants in Oregon’s ‘Ugliest City’, Hermiston? We want to know why Hermiston has been named the ‘Ugliest City’ in Oregon and because we are foodies, we also wanted to find out what eateries the locals say are the best in town.
FOX 11 and 41
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Apartments, subdivisions, event and dance centers in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
northeastoregonnow.com
Local Mother Turns Common Dilemma Into Online Enterprise
Umatilla’s Ashley Wheeler turned a common dilemma facing many growing families into a business – and got a little help recently with an electronic billboard display on Times Square in New York. Wheeler and her husband, Jeff, have a large, blended family – eight kids, in fact, now...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
northeastoregonnow.com
Another Solar Power Station Could Be Coming to Umatilla County
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Umatilla County could get a new solar power generating site on exclusive farm use land near Hermiston and Stanfield. EE West End Solar, LLC.,...
opb.org
More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington, have bird flu
Hoar frost collects like icy-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the edges of vast snowy crop fields in Franklin County, in southeast Washington, from the white blur of flat land everywhere else. But this bleak scene is made grimmer when approaching Oakdell Farms...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
nbcrightnow.com
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
Why You’ll Be Glad Later About Upcoming Single Digit Temps
According to the National Weather Service Pendleton, OR, we are in for some pretty cold temps this weekend and beyond. Why will we be glad, sort of, next spring and summer?. The NWS is forecasting overnight lows of 15, 12, and 9 degrees beginning Friday night, and our daytime temps will not get much above 23-26 degrees. These are expected to linger into next Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy, with only a very slight chance of snow.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hermiston 6th grader’s math app wins Congressional App Challenge
A student in northeast Oregon wins the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., representing the state’s 2nd District, announced that Ava Theriault from Hermiston is this year’s winner for her app called Math Class. The 6th grader’s app helped kids learn math as a single player...
