ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Scoreboard, men's wrestling: MSU-Northern 20, Southern Oregon 19

125 – Tanner Cook, (MSUN) major dec. Mitch Warren (SOU) 19-6.; 133 – No. 2 Evan Potter (SOU) p. Cooper Cook (MSUN) 6:07; 141 – Derek Ramos (SOU) dec. Colin Silverthorn (MSUN) 8-2; 149 – No. 7 Aaron Gandara (SOU) dec. No. 6 Martin Wilkie (MSUN) 5-3; 157 – Dylan Straley (SOU) major dec. No. 22 Connor Harris (MSUN) 8-0; 165 – No. 21 Devin Crawford (MSUN) dec. Ayden Wolgamot (SOU) 7-0; 174 – No. 3 Nakoda Siegel (MSUN) dec. No. 10 Alex Hernandez (SOU) 5-3; 184 – Austin Vanek, MSUN, p. Kabb Christensen, 6:26; 197 – No. 22 Carl Hansen (MSUN) dec. Andrew Herrera (SOU) 5-2; 285 – Antonio Garcia (SOU) dec. Ryan Moldenhauer (MSUN) 7-2.
CORVALLIS, OR
iheart.com

Avalanche Researchers Trigger Avalanche In Backcountry Montana

A pair of researchers from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center caused an avalanche in backcountry Montana last week. Doug Chabot, director of the Avalance Center, told KBZK that the researchers drove snowmobiles up Fisher Mountain to dig snow pits. As they arrived at the site, the snowmobile caused an...
MONTANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Montana

From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana

We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida commenced assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
LOUISIANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Casino Hotels In Montana

Are you feeling lucky? Well, if you are heading in the direction of Montana your chances may be improving due to the number of casino hotels. Many of the top casino hotels in Montana are ready whenever you are as they offer 24-hour gaming along with onsite restaurants and bars. In addition, many go the extra mile and offer such things as onsite pools or fitness centers.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Christy Sports buys Grizzly Outfitters, continues to expand into Montana

One year after purchasing Lone Mountain Sports, Christy Sports finalized their acquisition of Grizzly Outfitters on Dec. 14. Christy Sports announced Thursday that it has purchased longtime Big Sky business Grizzly Outfitters. The acquisition comes nearly one full year after the Colorado-based company acquired Lone Mountain Sports, in December 2021.
MONTANA STATE
railfan.com

Montana Rail Link Names New President

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link will have a new president before its likely demise in 2023. On Friday, the railroad announced that Joe Racicot, the railroad’s current vice president of administration and general counsel, will replace Derek Ollmann effective immediately. Ollmann, who has been president of MRL...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy