Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
KULR8
Scoreboard, men's wrestling: MSU-Northern 20, Southern Oregon 19
125 – Tanner Cook, (MSUN) major dec. Mitch Warren (SOU) 19-6.; 133 – No. 2 Evan Potter (SOU) p. Cooper Cook (MSUN) 6:07; 141 – Derek Ramos (SOU) dec. Colin Silverthorn (MSUN) 8-2; 149 – No. 7 Aaron Gandara (SOU) dec. No. 6 Martin Wilkie (MSUN) 5-3; 157 – Dylan Straley (SOU) major dec. No. 22 Connor Harris (MSUN) 8-0; 165 – No. 21 Devin Crawford (MSUN) dec. Ayden Wolgamot (SOU) 7-0; 174 – No. 3 Nakoda Siegel (MSUN) dec. No. 10 Alex Hernandez (SOU) 5-3; 184 – Austin Vanek, MSUN, p. Kabb Christensen, 6:26; 197 – No. 22 Carl Hansen (MSUN) dec. Andrew Herrera (SOU) 5-2; 285 – Antonio Garcia (SOU) dec. Ryan Moldenhauer (MSUN) 7-2.
KULR8
Lockwood wrestling continues to grow and improve in program's third year
BILLINGS- Lockwood wrestling is entering the program's third year since its inception. Year three, may be the one where the Lions take another leap forward under head coach Beau Malia. If you go to the auxiliary gym after school in Lockwood, you will find a room full of over 30...
iheart.com
Avalanche Researchers Trigger Avalanche In Backcountry Montana
A pair of researchers from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center caused an avalanche in backcountry Montana last week. Doug Chabot, director of the Avalance Center, told KBZK that the researchers drove snowmobiles up Fisher Mountain to dig snow pits. As they arrived at the site, the snowmobile caused an...
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Montana
From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
eagle933.com
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Montana Beats Out Surrounding States For the Ultimate Winter Record
It's winter in Montana, which means cold temperatures. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived here for any period of time, but for some, the bitter cold is like a smack in the face. I was born in Minnesota, grew up in North Dakota, and now...
KULR8
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida commenced assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Casino Hotels In Montana
Are you feeling lucky? Well, if you are heading in the direction of Montana your chances may be improving due to the number of casino hotels. Many of the top casino hotels in Montana are ready whenever you are as they offer 24-hour gaming along with onsite restaurants and bars. In addition, many go the extra mile and offer such things as onsite pools or fitness centers.
explorebigsky.com
Christy Sports buys Grizzly Outfitters, continues to expand into Montana
One year after purchasing Lone Mountain Sports, Christy Sports finalized their acquisition of Grizzly Outfitters on Dec. 14. Christy Sports announced Thursday that it has purchased longtime Big Sky business Grizzly Outfitters. The acquisition comes nearly one full year after the Colorado-based company acquired Lone Mountain Sports, in December 2021.
railfan.com
Montana Rail Link Names New President
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link will have a new president before its likely demise in 2023. On Friday, the railroad announced that Joe Racicot, the railroad’s current vice president of administration and general counsel, will replace Derek Ollmann effective immediately. Ollmann, who has been president of MRL...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Which Curse Word Tops The List As Montana’s All-Time Favorite?
Most of us have our favorites when it comes to curse words. And while some of us might be a little harsher than others when it comes to our choice of swears, chances are that almost all of us have sworn once or twice. My dad was a Navy man...
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
