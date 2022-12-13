Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Ronald R. Eisenmann
Ronald R. Eisenmann, 84, of Sturgeon Bay died on Dec. 12, 2022. We expect that he is still scratching his head over how this could have happened so swiftly, because he had a long to-do list and an incredible zest for life. A finer gentleman, you could never meet. He was a legend to his family.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Colleen A. Eicher
Colleen Audrey Eicher, 68, Algoma, died at home on December 17, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Colleen was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Chester & Audrey (Robertson) Wodack on July 6, 1954. She grew up helping in the family orchard along with her three siblings. Colleen graduated high school in 1972 from Southern Door.
Door County Pulse
Clippers Clobber Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Sturgeon Bay’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 36-point halftime lead Thursday when the Clippers won their Packerland Conference contest at home against Sevastopol, 87-38. Four Sturgeon Bay players scored in double figures led by Isaak Aune and Calvin Richard with 18 points apiece. Garrett Ulberg added 16...
Comments / 0