Ronald R. Eisenmann, 84, of Sturgeon Bay died on Dec. 12, 2022. We expect that he is still scratching his head over how this could have happened so swiftly, because he had a long to-do list and an incredible zest for life. A finer gentleman, you could never meet. He was a legend to his family.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO