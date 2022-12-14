Older Women Are Sharing Things They Admire In Younger Women, And It's Warming My Little Gen Z Heart
Generations are often pitted against each other, but we're alike in more ways than we are different.
Reddit user u/FlavourThoughts recently asked , "Older women of Reddit, what’s something you notice younger girls do, that makes you happy?" Here are a few answers:
1. "They don’t tolerate the same level of bull and harassment that we did at their ages."
"They don’t feel they have to be polite to an adult that is making them uncomfortable, harassing them, etc. I’m so, so, so glad that young women nowadays are clapping back at creeps."
2. "I went to a school board meeting because my daughter was being honored, and during that meeting, a group of girls got up and spoke about changing the dress code so that it would stop punishing girls for wearing the same clothes boys wear (e.g., tank tops) and to allow all colors of hair. The board turned them down that day, but they went back again the next month, the following month, and the one after that. Every argument the school board had, they came back the next month with a reply. They wore the school board down. The dress code was amended. You go, girls."
3. " Olivia Juliana makes me so happy. Her turning a fat-shaming politician into $2,000,000 for women’s rights made me just giggly happy. She’s fierce and smart and is doing amazing things."
— u/Briepy
4. "Bringing up issues with people that violate boundaries and make them feel uncomfortable, especially at work/university. My generation was very much more seethe in silence and warn other girls about the creepy guy in accounts, but struggled to make things 'official.' I see less hesitancy with that and more forcing people, and employers, to be accountable. I’m glad for them and us."
5. "Make their partners kick in on household chores."
6. "Being wary of age gap relationships. They are not all bad, but there is a correlation between higher chances of abuse (sexual, financial, or physical) that can't be ignored. There is a reason why so many men chase after young women, and none of them are positive (at least not good for the young woman in question)."
— u/Lyskir
