‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks
Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions.
New Avatar Movie Solidifies Imax Stock’s (NYSE:IMAX) Strong-Buy Rating
Although the box office presents significant worries based on a weakening consumer economy, Imax represents an oddity. While also hurting, analysts rate IMAX stock a Strong Buy. Better yet, there’s a credible reason why that is. By intuition, the narrative undergirding advanced film projector specialist Imax (NYSE:IMAX) appears exceptionally...
Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Box (BOX)
Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained a Buy rating on Box (BOX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares opened today at $31.45. Baer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smartsheet, Asana, and Box. According to TipRanks, Baer...
Is Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) a Buy 75% Off Its Low?
Netflix continues to achieve profitable growth, while its recently-launched ad-supported model should further contribute to the bottom line. However, the stock may still be too highly-priced at current levels. Netflix stock (NASDAQ: NFLX) has rallied over 75% since its low in May. Many investors missed out on this opportunity as...
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Vertex (VERX)
Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Sell rating on Vertex (VERX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $15.30. According to TipRanks, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 54.49% success...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
Altria Drops after Halting Cronos Acquisition
Altria (NYSE:MO) may be one of the biggest names in the tobacco industry, but its migration to other substances seems to be coming to a halt. In fact, Altria is down slightly in Monday afternoon trading after announcing that it won’t be buying any more of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). Since Cronos Group’s focus is on cannabis research, that suggests that Altria may be looking to go a different way with any connection to pot.
Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on Celanese (CE)
In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Celanese (CE – Research Report), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.53. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Methanex, Trinseo, and Cabot....
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Palantir Technologies (PLTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $6.80. According to TipRanks, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 59.23%...
Will Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) Fiscal Q2 Earnings Swoosh Ahead of Estimates?
Nike is scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday. The company’s bottom line is expected to be impacted by significant markdowns and higher costs. Apparel and footwear giant Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023...
Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nike (NKE)
In a report released today, Randal Konik from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE – Research Report), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.95. According to TipRanks, Konik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and...
Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.18. According to TipRanks, Walker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and...
UBS Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF)
UBS analyst Adam Berlin maintained a Buy rating on AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.92. According to TipRanks, Berlin is an analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 40.86%...
BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Winnebago Industries (WGO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares opened today at $55.49. According to TipRanks, Johnson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 42.27%...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)
In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares opened today at $8.63. According to TipRanks, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Top-Rated Stocks Could Be Long-Term Winners
As we head into the holiday season and the last weeks of a rocky 2022, let’s get ready for the next year by taking a look at potential winning stock choices. According to the data, these are Strong Buy equities with solid upside potential – and they each get a ‘Perfect 10’ from the Smart Score data tool.
B.Riley Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on RumbleON (RMBL)
In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on RumbleON (RMBL – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.28. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, SeaWorld, and...
Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Moog (MOG.A)
In a report released today, Cai von Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Moog (MOG.A – Research Report), with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.66. von Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boeing,...
J.P. Morgan Remains a Buy on Diageo (DGEAF)
In a report released today, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.50. Pannuti CFA covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Diageo, Nestlé SA, and Essity AB. According...
