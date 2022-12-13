Read full article on original website
Three Bellaire, Meyerland, West University businesses featured in 2022
Michael Savino, a professional pastry chef, owns Michael's Cookie Jar. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University that were profiled in 2022. Houston’s cycling...
Five local Pearland, Friendswood businesses featured in 2022
South Side Roller Derby also offers beginner skating lessons. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Pearland and Friendswood area that were profiled in 2022. When Naomi Stevens,...
Mercantile at Elyson continues build-out, with Pizza Hut, Apollo Nails already leasing space
Construction is set to finish Jan. 15. (New Regional Planning, Inc.) Construction of the Mercantile at Elyson is set to finish Jan. 15 with tenants opening by spring or summer, according to New Regional Planning Inc. officials. The center covers 22,000 square feet and is located at 23927 FM 529,...
Vintage Park eatery Mia Bella Trattoria offers modern twist on classic Italian cuisine
Sicilian braised beef short ribs ($45): These ribs are covered in a balsamic chipotle glaze and laid over a bed of sweet pea risotto. (Courtesy Mia Bella Trattoria) At Mia Bella Trattoria in Vintage Park, patrons can sip a glass of wine while enjoying modern adaptations of classic Italian cuisine, franchisee Gianna Gozzo said.
Zalat Pizza is now serving in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace
Zalat Pizza opened Dec. 16 in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zealot's Pizza opened Dec. 16 inside Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe. According to previous reporting, Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen. According to a Dec. 13 release, the first Zalat Pizza opened in 2015 in Dallas, and nearly everything is made from scratch, including the dough and the fresh sauce. The second Kroger Marketplace location marks the 27th Zalat Pizza across Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the release.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth
For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
New Mexican restaurant Monarca set to debut in Creekside Park Village Green
The restaurant will aim to embody the spirit of Mexican culture through its food, drinks and decor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corporation) Monarca, a new Mexican restaurant, will open in Creekside Park Village Green in spring 2023, according to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corporation. The name of...
10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A
Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Senior living demand rises with more senior residents
More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Bluebonnet Tasting Room coming soon to Tomball
The Bluebonnet Tasting Room will open New Year's Eve in Tomball. (Courtesy The Bluebonnet Tasting Room) The Bluebonnet Tasting Room is projected to open New Year's Eve in Tomball. The business is a wine bar that will be located at 401 Commerce St., Tomball, and will offer a variety of Texas-only wine and beers. 832-797-0111. www.facebook.com/theBluebonnetTomball.
Modern Japanese, French cuisine on tap at new River Oaks-area eatery opening Dec. 16
The filet mignon is among the prime steak cuts that will be offered at Ciel when it opens Dec. 16. (Courtesy Julie Soefer) Ciel, named after the French word for sky, will debut in the River Oaks area Dec. 16 with a menu highlighted by modern Japanese and French offerings.
Biotech center planned for Generation Park's San Jacinto College campus
Master-planned community Generation Park's branch of San Jacinto College will soon be home to the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training’s biotech training programs, officials announced in a Dec. 13 news release. (Rendering courtesy McCord Development) Master-planned community Generation Park's branch of San Jacinto College will soon be...
Construction for new Lower Kirby distribution project to begin next year
Levey Group has been in talks with the Pearland Economic Development Corp. about this project since summer 2022. (Community Impact file photo) Levey Group announced in early November that it will develop the Levey Logistics Park, an about 650,000-square-foot complex near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Almeda School Road. The facility is expected to be the largest spec logistics facility in Pearland, according to the Pearland Economic Development Corp.
1st Choice Dental opens clinic in Clear Lake Aarea
1st Choice Dental is now open in the Clear Lake area. (Courtesy Pexels) 1st Choice Dental opened for business Nov. 18 at 1147 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston, according to front desk receptionist Nallely Ramirez. The dental clinic offers oral surgery, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, endodontics and general dentistry services, according to its website. The clinic is headed by Dr. Khalid Malkawi, who has worked in the field of dentistry since 2010. 281-984-7400. www.1stchoicedentalcenter.com/
Houston housing market remains unaffordable; Texas legislative session gears up
Housing affordability remains a challenge for first-time homebuyers, according to a Texas A&M housing study. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) On the Dec. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Jack Dowling brings insights on the Houston residential real estate market, including new data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center. Later on, reporter Hannah Norton gives a preview of the upcoming Texas legislative session.
The Conroe Senior Center offers free meals and classes to the community
Seniors gather around to play Bingo on Nov. 22. (Peyton MacKenzie/Communtiy Impact) When the Conroe Senior Center opened in 2019, Recreation Specialist Amanda Badnek said the center saw 30 seniors regularly. In three years, Badnek said that number has grown to 60. The Conroe Senior Center is located in Candy...
Woodland Lane Ceramics builds a creative community in The Woodlands
Owners Jesse and Kinsey Lane opened Woodland Lane Ceramics in July 2021. (Photos by Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Husband and wife Kinsey and Jesse Lane always humored the idea of starting a pottery studio. But the couple said they held off on their dream until they stumbled on a plot of land off FM 1488 to build their studio from the ground up.
EoS Fitness gym eyes future Sugar Land opening
EoS, an Arizona-based gym, is coming to Sugar Land in 2024. (Courtesy EoS Fitness) EoS Fitness, an Arizona-based fitness organization with over 100 gyms across California, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Utah and Florida, is coming to Sugar Land in 2024. The 51,000-square-foot development will be set at the intersection of Williams...
North Italia Waterway location modernizes Italian fare in The Woodlands
The spicy meatball pizza ($19) is made of provolone piccante, house ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano and red sauce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) North Italia’s newest location in Texas aims to combine the homey feel of Italian fare with a modern, inviting environment fit for guests, according to the executive chef.
