Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Zalat Pizza is now serving in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace

Zalat Pizza opened Dec. 16 in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zealot's Pizza opened Dec. 16 inside Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe. According to previous reporting, Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen. According to a Dec. 13 release, the first Zalat Pizza opened in 2015 in Dallas, and nearly everything is made from scratch, including the dough and the fresh sauce. The second Kroger Marketplace location marks the 27th Zalat Pizza across Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the release.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A

Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Senior living demand rises with more senior residents

More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Bluebonnet Tasting Room coming soon to Tomball

The Bluebonnet Tasting Room will open New Year's Eve in Tomball. (Courtesy The Bluebonnet Tasting Room) The Bluebonnet Tasting Room is projected to open New Year's Eve in Tomball. The business is a wine bar that will be located at 401 Commerce St., Tomball, and will offer a variety of Texas-only wine and beers. 832-797-0111. www.facebook.com/theBluebonnetTomball.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction for new Lower Kirby distribution project to begin next year

Levey Group has been in talks with the Pearland Economic Development Corp. about this project since summer 2022. (Community Impact file photo) Levey Group announced in early November that it will develop the Levey Logistics Park, an about 650,000-square-foot complex near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Almeda School Road. The facility is expected to be the largest spec logistics facility in Pearland, according to the Pearland Economic Development Corp.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

1st Choice Dental opens clinic in Clear Lake Aarea

1st Choice Dental is now open in the Clear Lake area. (Courtesy Pexels) 1st Choice Dental opened for business Nov. 18 at 1147 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston, according to front desk receptionist Nallely Ramirez. The dental clinic offers oral surgery, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, endodontics and general dentistry services, according to its website. The clinic is headed by Dr. Khalid Malkawi, who has worked in the field of dentistry since 2010. 281-984-7400. www.1stchoicedentalcenter.com/
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston housing market remains unaffordable; Texas legislative session gears up

Housing affordability remains a challenge for first-time homebuyers, according to a Texas A&M housing study. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) On the Dec. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Jack Dowling brings insights on the Houston residential real estate market, including new data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center. Later on, reporter Hannah Norton gives a preview of the upcoming Texas legislative session.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

EoS Fitness gym eyes future Sugar Land opening

EoS, an Arizona-based gym, is coming to Sugar Land in 2024. (Courtesy EoS Fitness) EoS Fitness, an Arizona-based fitness organization with over 100 gyms across California, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Utah and Florida, is coming to Sugar Land in 2024. The 51,000-square-foot development will be set at the intersection of Williams...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

