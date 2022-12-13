This fun-loving, sweet girl is hoping to make her holiday wish of a forever family come true this holiday season! Eggs is her name and belly rubs are her game! She is a young mixed breed with a gorgeous black coat and dark dreamy eyes that will steal your heart! Her best home would be one with a fenced in yard so that she could run around and play! She also might like to have a playful doggie friend to show her the ropes as she is a little shy. If you'd like more information about Eggs, please contact Heart of RI Animal Rescue League at 401-467-3670 or visit their website at www.heartofri.org You can also visit the shelter in person, they are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. Their hours of operation are as follows: Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2 no appointment is necessary. Eggs will be waiting to meet you, so stop by soon!

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO