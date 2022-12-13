ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

WCVB

Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
capeandislands.org

Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home

10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
BREWSTER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
FALL RIVER, MA
rhodybeat.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week

This fun-loving, sweet girl is hoping to make her holiday wish of a forever family come true this holiday season! Eggs is her name and belly rubs are her game! She is a young mixed breed with a gorgeous black coat and dark dreamy eyes that will steal your heart! Her best home would be one with a fenced in yard so that she could run around and play! She also might like to have a playful doggie friend to show her the ropes as she is a little shy. If you'd like more information about Eggs, please contact Heart of RI Animal Rescue League at 401-467-3670 or visit their website at www.heartofri.org You can also visit the shelter in person, they are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. Their hours of operation are as follows: Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2 no appointment is necessary. Eggs will be waiting to meet you, so stop by soon!
CRANSTON, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island

Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show

WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello. As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (December 16-18)

With 2022 winding down, there are only a couple of weekends left to get out and support live music. We’re previewing a few shows below … have a great weekend!. Friday: The Friday Songwriter Series at Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket is back this weekend with a trio of Rhode Island’s best – Allysen Callery and Bill Bartholomew will join host Steve Allain in a warm evening of music. Enjoy a winter brew or two and check out some great music beginning at 6:30PM. Click here for details.
PAWTUCKET, RI

