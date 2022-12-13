Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
arlboston.org
Young Cat at ARL Overcomes Medical Challenges and is Ready to Find a Home for the Holidays
Cat has been in the care of ARL since August due to medical concerns. The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is a resource for animals in need, and sometimes those needs can be quite extensive. For Regan Macneil, a 2-year-old female cat, her journey with ARL began in August...
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
WCVB
From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
rhodybeat.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week
This fun-loving, sweet girl is hoping to make her holiday wish of a forever family come true this holiday season! Eggs is her name and belly rubs are her game! She is a young mixed breed with a gorgeous black coat and dark dreamy eyes that will steal your heart! Her best home would be one with a fenced in yard so that she could run around and play! She also might like to have a playful doggie friend to show her the ropes as she is a little shy. If you'd like more information about Eggs, please contact Heart of RI Animal Rescue League at 401-467-3670 or visit their website at www.heartofri.org You can also visit the shelter in person, they are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. Their hours of operation are as follows: Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2 no appointment is necessary. Eggs will be waiting to meet you, so stop by soon!
ricentral.com
Laughing at the past: New book recounts the funny stories of a group of guys who grew up in Windsor Park
WEST WARWICK — When he looks back at the antics of his youth — at the silly things he and his friends did while growing up in Windsor Park — Paul Johnson can’t help but see the humor. “You know, everybody makes mistakes,” Johnson said, sitting...
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island
Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
A Well-Hidden New Bedford Bar Has Been Resurrected After Being Closed for Almost 3 Years
After almost three long years, a well-hidden bar in New Bedford that's been proudly serving New Bedford since 1933 is reopening its doors to the public. What was once taken down by the pandemic is now stronger than ever and back with a few additions. The Dipper Cafe on Purchase...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show
WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello. As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy...
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek pair accused of stealing wallet from shopping cart at Walmart
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a pair accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart at a Walmart store. The department says the theft took place on Dec. 1 at the Post Road Walmart location. Police said the wallet contained a large amount of...
Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found in Massachusetts.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (December 16-18)
With 2022 winding down, there are only a couple of weekends left to get out and support live music. We’re previewing a few shows below … have a great weekend!. Friday: The Friday Songwriter Series at Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket is back this weekend with a trio of Rhode Island’s best – Allysen Callery and Bill Bartholomew will join host Steve Allain in a warm evening of music. Enjoy a winter brew or two and check out some great music beginning at 6:30PM. Click here for details.
Comments / 0