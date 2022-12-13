ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet "Lili" Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”

Shanna Moakler is a model, she's a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker's children. 'Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it's probably

