HelluvaSeason: A look at Mines football's run to the NCAA Division II title game

Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1MMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
9News
Mines Preparing for First-Ever National Championship Game
The Mines Orediggers are the center of the Colorado Football world right now, as they play for their first-ever National Championship in their 131-year football history. “We try not to talk about it,” said Wheat Ridge native Michael Zeman. “Just try to focus on the task at hand. We definitely feel that buzz, especially with being able to host a national semifinal, having ESPN here on a national stage. We definitely feel that buzz but I think one of the main things we’ve been trying to focus on is just try to keep all the distractions kind of away and focus on the game and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
9News
Broncos owners catch Mines football fever, donate $100K for student transportation to Division II championship
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have quietly been admirers of the Colorado School of Mines football program for years. From legendary coach Marv Kay to Bob Stitt, who helped build the Orediggers' program into Division II prominence during his coaching term from 2000-14, to Gregg Brandon, who led Mines to their first-ever NCAA Division II Final Four last year, to Brandon Moore, who took over for the retired Brandon this year, Mines coaches have been training camp guests of the Broncos over the years.
Former BYU tight end Dallin Holker announces his transfer destination
Former BYU Cougars tight end Dallin Holker announced on Twitter that he is joining the Colorado State Rams football program after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
amadorvalleytoday.org
Brady Nassar flips commitment to San Diego State
Senior Defensive End Brady Nassar has committed to San Diego State University after decommitting from the University of Colorado Boulder on Dec. 5. Nassar took an official visit to San Diego on Dec. 9. After Deion Sanders became the new football coach at CU Boulder and brought in his own...
Deion Sanders hype helps CU break merch sales record
Less than two weeks after the University of Colorado Boulder announced Deion Sanders would be the next head football coach, the hype continues to build.
cpr.org
Colorado State University faculty and staff push back against the sole finalist for university president
Colorado State University faculty and staff are pushing back and voicing their concerns over the sole finalist named to be the next university president, according to a survey distributed to employees. Faculty also expressed their deep reservations about Amy Parsons at a meeting with interim president Rick Miranda last week.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate
A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
highlandsranchherald.net
Small price drop unlikely to reverse skyrocketing home values in Colorado
Danielle and Stephan Storinsky “saw the writing on the wall.” It foretold how the housing market might change. So, earlier this year, the married couple sold their Arvada townhome. They timed it just right. They capitalized before concerns about inflation took center stage. They sold their home when...
iheart.com
Colorado City Ranked Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In America
Hard-working Americans not only work for their own personal goals -- they also drive one of world's biggest economies. In fact, they work so hard that they put in more hours than employees in other countries, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. WalletHub got curious...
cpr.org
Meet the first homeowner to rebuild and move back after the Marshall fire
The night her home burned in the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, Jessica Carson of Louisville committed to rebuilding. “I didn’t see any other choice,” Carson said. “I love Louisville. I want to stay in Louisville. With the shortage in homes after the fire, finding another home was going to be very challenging … It was sit down and cry, or just move forward.”
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Over a foot of snow fell in parts of Colorado’s mountains
Parts of Colorado's mountains saw more than a foot of snow from the Monday-Tuesday storm system that swept across the state.
-10° in Denver? Meteorologist warns of possibility of extreme cold
Parts of Colorado have been rocked this week by frigid blizzard conditions, specifically the northeastern corner of the state. It's looking like even more cold weather might be on the way. Likely a familiar name for more Denverites, 9News' Chris Bianchi has taken to Twitter to share some shocking predictions....
Westword
Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16
"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
