HelluvaSeason: A look at Mines football's run to the NCAA Division II title game

The Mines Orediggers are the center of the Colorado Football world right now, as they play for their first-ever National Championship in their 131-year football history. “We try not to talk about it,” said Wheat Ridge native Michael Zeman. “Just try to focus on the task at hand. We definitely feel that buzz, especially with being able to host a national semifinal, having ESPN here on a national stage. We definitely feel that buzz but I think one of the main things we’ve been trying to focus on is just try to keep all the distractions kind of away and focus on the game and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO